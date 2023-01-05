Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead.

The U.S. ADP private payrolls report showed employers added 235,000 jobs in December — a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.6% and the Topix inched up 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.79% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.54%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.15%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was marginally up and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.2%.

Natural gas fell more than 10% and hit a low of $3.651, its lowest level since Jan. 3, 2022 — on pace for its fifth negative session. The U.S. dollar index is up 0.75%, on pace for its second positive session.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed 300 points lower as investors looked ahead to more jobs data scheduled to be released Friday stateside. Bed, Bath & Beyond shed nearly 30% after the company said it is short on cash and considering bankruptcy. All three major indexes are on track to notch five weeks of losses.

Japan's service sector grows for fourth straight month

Japan's services sector activity showed a fourth-consecutive month of growth in December as the nation's central bank maintains its ultra-dovish policy, in contrast with its hawkish global peers.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.1, compared with the sharp fall in November's reading of 50.3 from 53.2 in October.

The 50-point mark in PMI readings separates contraction from expansion.

The Japanese yen traded marginally stronger after the report and last stood at 133.38 against the greenback.

Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance flags nearly 70% plunge in quarterly profits

Samsung Electronics flagged the worst quarterly profit in nearly 8 years with a roughly 70% decline in its final quarter's operating profit, according to the company's latest earnings guidance.

The tech giant estimated its profit slumping to 4.3 trillion won ($3.37 billion) in the period from October to December on weakened global demand, after posting a profit of 13.87 trillion won ($10.92 billion) in its previous quarter.

Shares of the tech giant inched up 0.17% shortly after the guidance release.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says 2023 is poised to be a disinflationary year

There are a number of factors that could make 2023 a disinflationary year, according to St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard in a Thursday speech.

He noted that GDP growth likely improved in the second half of 2022 and inflation has declined recently, even though it remains too high overall.

He added that while current policy is not yet "sufficiently restrictive" but is moving closer and will reach that level this year. This signaled to markets that he may be backing off the more than 5% terminal rate he sees the central bank reaching before pausing or pivoting rate hikes, bringing stocks off lows of the day.

The labor market strength that has been seen in the midst of a hiking cycle is unprecedented, he said.

Big declines for Silvergate, Bed Bath & Beyond highlight midday movers

Here are some of the biggest stock moves during Thursday's trading session:

Silvergate — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond — The home goods retailer plummeted 24% after reporting it's running out of cash and is considering bankruptcy, citing weaker-than-expected sales. The company said it is exploring financial options including restructuring, seeking additional capital or selling assets, in addition to a potential bankruptcy.

Lamb Weston Holdings — The food processing company jumped 9% after it smashed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates. Lamb Weston also raised its financial guidance for the full year.

Continuing jobless claims dip, signaling labor market strength

Initial jobless claims ticked up slightly to 225,000 in the week ending Dec. 24, according to the Labor Department. But continuing claims - which count those who have been on unemployment for more than one week - dropped.

Continuing claims fell more than 24,000 to 1,569,764 in the previous week. This signals that people are finding new jobs amid a strong labor market.

