Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for another likely 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.22% and the Topix was fractionally higher. Fast Retailing is set to report sales for Uniqlo in Japan.

The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.38% and the Kosdaq sank 0.68%. South Korea's inflation inched higher to 5.7% in October, higher than 5.6% forecasted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.15% higher, bucking the trend in the region. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.

U.S. stocks slipped overnight as investors digested economic data ahead of an expected rate hike from the Fed later Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 79.75 points, or 0.24%, to 32,653.20, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41% to 3,856.10. The Nasdaq Composite was 0.89% lower at 10,890.85.

Greater Chinese stocks rally on unconfirmed posts of reopening discussion

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China rallied Tuesday after unconfirmed reports circulated about a committee being formed for reopening discussions in China. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told Reuters that he was unaware of the situation.

"I don't know where you got this information. I truly don't know anything about this," Zhao was quoted as saying.

Economist Hao Hong of Grow Investment Group tweeted that the rumored committee is reviewing data from multiple countries and aiming for a reopening in March next year.

Stocks finished lower as markets prepared for another Fed rate decision due out Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.75 points, or 0.24%, to 32,653.20, while the S&P 500 slid 0.41% to 3,856.10. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.89% to 10,890.85.

A Fed pivot is far off, says New York Life's Goodwin

Investors may be getting a bit too excited about potential changes from the Federal Reserve, according to Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

Goodwin said in a note that she expected the Fed to hike by 0.75 of a percentage point on Wednesday and half a point in December, but that the slowdown should not be seen as the start of a big shift from the central bank.

"A Fed pause is not the same as a pivot. Certainly, deteriorating economic and credit conditions could cause the Fed to pivot modestly at some point, but a full pivot into accommodative territory is highly unlikely in the next year," Goodwin said in a note.

Goodwin pointed out that the first rate hikes should now start to show their impact across the broad economy, instead of just housing. However, the Fed will need several months of data to go its way before changing course.

"At this point, with inflation surprising as much as it has already, the Fed will want to see clear signs of reversal in wage growth before pivoting. Recession should be considered a base case rather than a risk," Goodwin said.

