Australia Inflation Hits Highest in 32 Years; Asia-Pacific Markets Rise

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Wednesday as sentiment overnight improved over the Fed potentially turning less aggressive. Australia's annual consumer price index reached the highest since December 1990.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34% ahead of the report before trading almost flat. The Australian dollar climbed to near $0.6400 as investors digest inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.87% in early trade, and the Topix gained 0.79%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% and the Kosdaq was 0.3% lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked marginally higher.

India's market is closed for a holiday. In corporate news, Standard Chartered, Ping An, and SK Hynix are among the companies slated to report earnings Wednesday.

Overnight in the U.S., major indexes rose for a third straight session as bond yields slid. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 337.12 points higher, or about 1.1%, to end at 31,836.74. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6%, closing at 3,859.11. The Nasdaq Composite popped 2.2%, landing at 11,199.12.

"Markets rebounded overnight driven by better earnings reports and speculation that the monetary policy tightening cycle may be nearing its end," analysts wrote in an ANZ Research note, adding that falling consumer confidence and house prices indicate that tightening policies may be starting to reduce demand.

Australia's consumer prices rose 7.3% in the third quarter, official data shows

Inflation in Australia accelerated to 7.3% in the third quarter from a year ago, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That's the fastest rate since December 1990, according to Eikon data.

Prices increased 6.1% in the second quarter, and analysts polled by Reuters expected prices to rise 7% this quarter.

"The past four quarters have seen strong quarterly rises off the back of higher prices for new dwelling construction, automotive fuel and food," the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in its statement.

On a quarterly basis, the consumer price index gained 1.8%, more than the Reuters poll's prediction of a 1.6% increase.

Australia's inflation likely rose 7% in the third quarter, poll says

A Reuters poll of analysts predicted that consumer prices in Australia increased 7% in the third quarter of the year compared to a year ago, after the country saw costs rise 6.1% annually in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, Reuters predicts the country's inflation would ease to 1.6% after prices rose 1.8% in the same period previously.

SK Hynix reports third quarter results, misses estimates

SK Hynix reported third quarter operating profit of 1.66 trillion won ($1.16 billion), missing estimates of 1.87 trillion won.

The company also reported a net profit of 1.1 trillion won — citing a drop in demand and price of memory chips.

The world's second-largest memory chipmaker said it would reduce investment in 2023 by more than 50% annually — adding it would decrease production volume of "less profitable products."

Fed December rate hike a 'wildcard' after consumer confidence data, economist says

Tuesday's chilled consumer confidence data{=null} from The Conference Board is casting doubt on if or by how much the Fed will raise interest rates after November's meeting, according to Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

"The Federal Reserve will likely hike rates by 0.75% in November to cool inflationary pressures but the magnitude at the December meeting is a bit of a wild card since strong consumer demand will keep upward pressure on prices," he said following the release on the data. "The biggest risk is the unknown lagged effects from the Fed's cumulative tightening and the economy may not feel the full effects until next year when recession risks are high."

