Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors await China data, assess escalating Israel-Iran tensions

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday, as investors assessed escalating Israel-Iran tensions, while awaiting a slew of data from China.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Oil prices jumped as Israel and Iran exchanged strikes, while gold prices rallied, as investors sought refuge in the safe haven metal with equity markets sliding globally. The attacks continued over the weekend.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.87%, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.92%.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In South Korea, the Kospi index climbed 0.55%, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.31%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.24% in early trade.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on Chinese markets as the Asian superpower is slated to release a slew of data points, including its retail sales and industrial output figures for May.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,739, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 23,892.56.

U.S. equity futures moved up during early Asia hours.

All three key benchmarks on Wall Street saw a major sell-off last Friday as the Israel-Iran attacks pushed energy prices higher and added another complication at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 769.83 points, or 1.79%, ending at 42,197.79. The S&P 500 dropped 1.13% to close at 5,976.97, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.30% and settled at 19,406.83.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Darla Mercado contributed to this report.