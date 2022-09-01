Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report for August, a key indicator before the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision later this month.

South Korea's consumer price index rose slower than expected — 5.7% in August from the same period a year ago, less than the 6.1% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was flat, while the Topix index was just below the flatline. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.92%.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was fractionally lower at open.

Economists predict that 318,000 jobs were added in August, fewer than the 528,000 jobs added in July, according to Dow Jones. Unemployment is forecast to be unchanged at 3.5%.

"All focus today is on Payrolls later tonight where the [whisper] number is for a stronger than expected print, which would add to the argument for a 75bp hike in September," Tapas Strickland, an economist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a note Friday.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.99 points, around 0.5%, to 31,656.42. The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 3,966.85, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped about 0.3%, to 11,785.13.

— CNBC's Patti Domm, Sarah Min and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

Sign up for CNBC's newsletter here: