Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Nikkei leads losses in Asia, briefly falling 3% as markets decline after weak U.S. jobs data

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC and Anniek Bao,CNBC

People look at the city’s skyline from the Bunkyo Civic Center Observation Deck in Tokyo on August 14, 2024. 
Philip Fong | AFP | Getty Images
  • Japan's second-quarter GDP came in at 2.9% on an annualized basis, less than the 3.2% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the advance figure of 3.1%.
  • China's inflation rate is expected to grow 0.7% in August from a year ago, compared to 0.5% in July.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses in the region, following the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 missing a 161,000 gain estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones. On the other hand, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, in line with expectations.

Traders in Asia will assess Japan's revised GDP figure for the second quarter and China's consumer price index report coming Monday. Japan's second-quarter GDP came in at 2.9% on an annualized basis, less than the 3.2% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the advance figure of 3.1%.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

China's inflation rate is expected to grow 0.7% in August from a year ago compared to 0.5% in July.

The Nikkei lost 3% while the broad-based Topix fell 2.79%. The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 142.55, coming off a nine-month low achieved on Friday.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.99% while the small cap Kosdaq was down 1.72%.

Money Report

News 2 hours ago

Stock futures slip after the S&P 500 suffers its worst week since 2023: Live updates

News 5 hours ago

Norfolk Southern board probing CEO Alan Shaw over alleged inappropriate workplace relationship

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,443, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,444.3.

On Friday, the S&P 500 notched its worst week since March 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded its worst week since March 2022.

During Friday's session, the broad index slid 1.73% while the Nasdaq slid 2.55%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.01%.

—CNBC's Samantha Subin and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us