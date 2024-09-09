Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets mixed following Wall Street's rebound from worst week of 2024

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC and Anniek Bao,CNBC

Sunrise around the Bund river district on November 02, 2023 in Shanghai, China.
James D. Morgan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rebound from their worst week of the year.
  • Traders in Asia are watching August trade data from China and India. China's exports and imports are expected to grow by 6.5% year-on-year and 2.0%, respectively, in dollar terms.

The S&P 500 gained 1.16%, after posting its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite also jumped 1.16% following its worst week in more than two years.

Traders in Asia will monitor August trade data from China and India. China's exports and imports for August are expected to grow by 6.5% year-on-year and 2.0%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll, in what would be the slowest pace in four months.

Apple just wrapped up an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, where it unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which join the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus the company announced earlier. These are Apple's more premium phones that have nicer screens and cameras than the regular models.

Preorders for the new iPhones begin Friday and launch on Sept. 20.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched 0.61% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.31% while the broad-based Topix inched 0.05% higher.

South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.15% and the small-cap Kosdaq also dropped 0.12%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,216, higher than the HSI's last close of 17,196.96.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracked the rise in the S&P and Nasdaq, ending 1.2% higher after the 30-stock index lost more than 1,200 points last week.

—CNBC's Pia Singh and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

