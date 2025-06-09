Asia-Pacific markets climb as investors await details of U.S.-China trade talks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Tuesday as investors awaited further details on the U.S.-China trade talks, which were slated to continue for a second day.

Officials from both countries held trade talks in London on Monday, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer meeting with their Chinese counterparts led by Beijing's Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.51% in early trade, while the broader Topix index increased by 0.3%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index moved up 0.32%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.28%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 benchmark advanced 0.39%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 24,117, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 24,181.43.

U.S. stock futures were near the flatline in early Asian hours, as investors waited for more insight on trade discussions between the U.S. and China, after a muted session on Wall Street.

Overnight stateside, the broad-based S&P 500 inched up 0.09% and notched a second winning session, closing at 6,005.88. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31% to end at 19,591.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 1.11 points and closed at 42,761.76.

Investors are 'jaded' by tariffs, Yardeni says

Investors have become weary from President Donald Trump's tariff policy rollout that has sent stocks on a rollercoaster, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

"The market's become very jaded about these tariffs, and rightly so," Yardeni said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Monday morning.

"The game changes all the time," Yardeni said. "On balance, it's in everybody's interest to come up with some solution to this that doesn't cause a recession in any country, or certainly not in the world economy."

