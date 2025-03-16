Asia-Pacific markets climb; China's retail sales growth accelerates at the start of the year

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on Chinese equities.

Mainland China's CSI 300 was flat in choppy trade while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.37%.

The Chinese government on Sunday announced a "Special Action Plan to Boost Consumption" to revive consumption by boosting people's incomes.

Other measures include plans to stabilize the stock and real estate market and raising the country's birth rate.

China's retail sales rose by 4.0% in the January-February period from a year ago, compared with the 3.7% year-on-year growth in December and in line with Reuters estimates.

Meanwhile, urban investment in the country rose 4.1% year-on-year in the January-February period, surpassing the 3.6% forecast by Reuters.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 1.14%, while the broader Topix index rose 1.17%.

South Korea's Kospi index advanced 1.46%, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.33%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was last seen trading up 0.57%.

U.S. futures fell on Sunday state side after ending in negative territory last week on the back of new tariff threats from Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 674.62 points, or 1.65%, to close at 41,488.19 on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 2.13% to end at 5,638.94, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.61% to settle at 17,754.09. It was the best day in 2025 for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Big tech shares that were rattled earlier this week saw a sharp recovery on Friday. Nvidia shares popped more than 5%. Tesla jumped nearly 4%, and Meta Platforms gained close to 3%. Amazon and Apple also rose.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Toshiba and Bain Capital-backed Kioxia Holdings surges nearly 9%

Shares in Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings rose as much as 8.78% on Monday, extending gains from its previous session.

The increase follows its announcement on the development of its new LC9 series featuring its generation 8 3D flash memory technology.

Kioxia Holdings is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital and electronics conglomerate Toshiba.

China’s retail sales strengthen at start of the year, meeting expectations

China's economic data for the first two months of the year showed a modest pickup as Beijing reiterated its plan to bolster domestic consumption.

Retail sales rose by 4.0% in the January-February period from a year ago, compared with the 3.7% year-on-year growth in December and in line with Reuters estimates.

Industrial production climbed 5.9% in the first two months of the year from a year ago, slower than the 6.2% growth in December, but faster than a 5.3% expansion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Read the full story, here.

— Anniek Bao

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares gain over 10%

Shares in Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gained as much 10.52% on Monday in line with a rally in Japanese defense stocks.

Other stocks in the sector which saw strong gains include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, which was up around 4.92% and Ihi which rose 4.73% as at 10.09 a.m. Singapore time.

— Amala Balakrishner

Samsung Electronics' shares surge over 5% in early trade

Shares in Samsung Electronics surged as much as 5.67% in early trade on Monday following strong gains in South Korea's Kospi index.

The company's shares also rallied in part because of comments from its chairman Lee Jae-yong, who reportedly urged executives to "face the crisis with the determination of 'Sa-jeuk-saeng (if you decide to die, you will live)'."

His comments come amid a bleak outlook for Samsung Electronics. Estimates of 21 securities firms compiled by Yonhap Infomax indicate that its operating profit is expected to drop 22.54% year-on-year, reports by Businesskorea show.

— Amala Balakrishner



Upbeat outlook for Chinese companies, Standard Chartered strategist says

The outlook for Chinese companies appears upbeat amid robust government support, according to Fook Hien Yap, senior investment strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.

"I think in terms of the policies that [are] being rolled out, the support of the government for the private companies there are very good," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

His comments come shortly after fresh plans from the Chinese government to revive consumption by boosting wages, rising birth rates and stabilizing the stock and real estate market.

The strategist is playing the market with an "overweight or barbell" approach in tech stocks on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index as well as "high dividend" non-financial state-owned enterprises.

"What we've seen has been a lot of valuation re-rating in terms of the Hang Seng technology and China technology — and the valuation is still attractive," Fook said.

— Amala Balakrishner