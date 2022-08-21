Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Fall as Investors Weigh Concerns Over Fed Hikes

Futures in the Asia-Pacific pointed to a lower open on Monday as concerns over aggressive Fed hikes reemerged.

In Japan, the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,665 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,730. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,930.33.

In Australia, SPI futures were at 6,994, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,114.50.

China is expected to cut its benchmark lending rates later Monday, according to a Reuters poll.

"Recent Fed speakers have been stressing the message that more rate hikes are coming given the fight against inflation has not yet been won," Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank wrote in a Monday note.

Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium which begins Thursday stateside.

Later this week, Chinese tech giants JD.com and Meituan will be reporting earnings, while Singapore will be releasing inflation data.

China is set to release its loan prime rates (LPR) on Monday, and analysts widely expected cuts according to a Reuters poll.

Majority of analysts predicted the one-year benchmark lending rate to be lowered by 10 basis points, while they expected the five-year LPR to be cut by more than 10 basis points.

Around half of the poll's 30 participants forecast a 15-basis-point cut, Reuters reported.

The one-year LPR is currently at 3.7% after a cut in January, and the five-year rate is at 4.45%. China cut the five-year LPR by 15 basis points in May, in a move that was said to support housing demand.

— Abigail Ng

