Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open as Trump reciprocal tariff deadline looms

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's April 2 tariff deadline looms.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.37% at the open.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures last traded at 23,657, lower than HSI's last close of 23,689.72. Over the weekend, China's Premier Li Qiang cautioned "rising instability" and called for countries to open up markets and enterprises.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a higher open for the market. The futures contract in Chicago was at 37,625 and its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,310 compared to the index's previous close of 37,677.06.

U.S. stock futures were higher, signaling that equities could extend their recent gains.

Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The indexes rebounded from their lows after Trump mentioned there would be some "flexibility" regarding tariffs. However, he reiterated the April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs.

The S&P 500 added 0.08% to close at 5,667.56, rising into positive territory to end four consecutive weeks of declines that were brought on by trade policy turmoil, recession fears and a rollover in megacap tech shares. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52% and settled at 17,784.05, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 32.03 points, or 0.08%, to close at 41,985.35.

CNBC's Brian Evans, Sean Conlon and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

— Sean Conlon

Tariff anxiety is likely to cap upside until April 2, Barclays says

There is unlikely to be any real stock upside until there is clarity on the tariff front, which could come April 2 when several duties are expected to take effect, according to Barclays.

"Stocks have bounced from oversold level, but tariffs anxiety will likely cap upside ahead of April 2nd," Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy, wrote in a note.

"With Trump dubbing the April 2nd tariffs deadline as a 'liberation day,' it is hard to ignore the downside risks, especially if a worst case scenario of 25% blanket tariffs materialises," Cau added.

— Sarah Min