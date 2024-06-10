Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed as S&P and Nasdaq set fresh records

Asia-Pacific markets like Australia, Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan will return to trade on Tuesday, after being closed for a public holiday the previous day.

Traders in Asia will be looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday stateside, which will come after the May inflation report is released the same day.

Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Tuesday, even as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached new highs on Wall Street overnight.

Investors will parse through the Fed's updated projections on the timing and frequency of rate cuts. Markets are now pricing in just one rate cut this year, coming in November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Japan's Nikkei 225 extended gains to open 0.42% higher, while the broad based Topix was 0.34% up.

South Korea's Kospi rebounded from Monday, gaining 0.4%, while the small cap Kosdaq was 0.64% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 18,096, lower than the HSI's last close of 18,366.95.

The broad S&P 500 index advanced by 0.26%, closing at 5,360.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.35% to end at 17,192.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.18%, tracking the rise in the S&P and Nasdaq.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Sarah Min contributed to this report.