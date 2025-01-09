Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors assess Japan pay and household spending data

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

A customer places a Japanese 10,000 yen banknote on a checkout counter while making a purchase at an Akidai YK supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Friday, with investors assessing November pay and household spending out from Japan.

Real household spending in Japan fell 0.4% year on year in November, a softer fall compared to the 0.6% decline expected by a Reuters poll of economists.

The fall was also less than the 1.3% decline seen in October.

The average real income per household stood at 514,409 yen ($3,252.98) in November, up 0.7% from the previous year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.64% on open, with the broad-based Topix seeing a smaller loss of 0.34%.

South Korea's Kospi reversed earlier gains, falling 0.59%, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.8%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also slipped 0.39%, after being in positive territory earlier in the session.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were last at 19,320, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,240.89.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were closed on Thursday due to the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, but traders will assess labor data on Friday stateside, with nonfarm payroll numbers for December.

Economists expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning to report a gain of 155,000 in nonfarm payrolls, a step down from the surprising 227,000 increase in November but about in keeping with the four-month average. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Japan household spending slips 0.4% in November

Real household spending in Japan fell 0.4% year on year, declining for a fourth straight month.

This was a softer fall compared to the 0.6% decline expected by a Reuters poll of economists, and also less than the 1.3% decline seen in October.

Data from the country's statistics bureau said the average expenditure per household was 295,518 yen, while the average household monthly stood at 514,409 yen ($3,252.98), up 0.7% in real terms from the previous year.

A weak spending figure could hurt the Bank of Japan's goal to raise rates, as well as dent its case for a "virtuous cycle" of rising wages and prices.

— Lim Hui Jie

