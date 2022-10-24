Hong Kong Markets Volatile After Plunging to Start the Week; Other Asian Markets Rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost as much as 1.54% and was last up 0.18%, while Hang Seng Tech was more than 1% higher.

The Hang Seng index and Chinese tech stocks in the U.S. dropped sharply to start the week with investor sentiment turning following the conclusion of the China's party congress and the release of a slew of delayed economic data.

Mainland China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.28% while the Shenzhen Component dropped around 1%.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.77% and the Topix climbed 0.8%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3%.

South Korea's Kospi opened lower before rising 0.34%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.35%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.3%.

Singapore is due to release inflation data on Tuesday, while HSBC is reporting earnings.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 417.06 points, or 1.3%, to close at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 rose about 1.2% and closed at 3,797.34. The Nasdaq Composite added nearly 0.9% to end at 10,952.61.

South Korea's President to deliver budget speech

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to deliver a budget speech at the National Assembly at 10 a.m. local time, according to a statement from his office.

Yoon's speech comes after the government in August released its first budget proposal of 639 trillion won ($444 billion) for 2023 – which is 6% smaller than this year's.

Investors will be watching for details on further measures to support the nation's economy.

The opposition Democratic Party is expected to boycott his speech.

–Jihye Lee

Early trade: Where Asia-Pacific markets started the day

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.8% in the first hour of the trading session and the Topix climbed 0.84%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.64%.

South Korea's Kospi hovered just under the flatline at the open before crossing into positive territory. It was last up 0.67%, and the Kosdaq gained 0.93.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.27%.

— Abigail Ng

CNBC Pro: Chinese stocks are 'inexpensive' after big drops, fund manager says

China has become an "attractive market" for investors after stock valuations have fallen by more than 50% since 2021, according to one fund manager.

Foord Asset Management's Brian Arcese expects valuations to bounce back over the next 12 months as he believes the "regulatory overhang" facing Chinese stocks is "abating."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

JPMorgan's Kolanovic says China sell-off presents a buying opportunity

Wall Street's top strategist Marko Kolanovic believes the sell-off in Chinese stocks is disconnected from fundamentals, presenting a buying opportunity.

"China growth data surprised positively over the weekend, but their equity market is selling off strongly today," JPMorgan's Kolanovic, the bank's chief global markets strategist, said in a Monday afternoon note.

"We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery, gradual COVID reopening, and monetary and fiscal stimulus. 3Q and 4Q earnings should confirm fundamentals remain anchored in resilient labor markets and COVID reopening," Kolanovic said.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq Goldman Dragon China Index, plunged 20% at its lowest level Monday after Beijing tightened President Xi Jinping's grip on power, souring investor sentiment for non-state-driven companies.

— Yun Li