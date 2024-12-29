Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open lower on the penultimate trading day of 2024

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open lower on the penultimate trading day of this year, after Wall Street declined on Friday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% lower in its first hour of trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a weaker open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,210 compared to the index's previous close of 40,281.16.

This week, traders await China's manufacturing PMI on Tuesday, while markets will be closed on Wednesday for New Year's Day holiday.

U.S. stocks fell Friday, led by technology names, but major indexes still rose for the week.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 333.59 points, or 0.77%, to 42,992.21, falling for the first time in six sessions. The S&P 500 fell 1.11% to 5,970.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.49% to 19,722.03, as Tesla dropped about 5% and Nvidia fell 2%.

—CNBC's Yun Li and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

