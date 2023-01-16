Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall as Investors Digest Chinese Economic Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded Tuesday as investors digested a slew of Chinese economic data.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component struggled for direction and traded fractionally lower and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.25% as data showed nation's GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growth in decades.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.17% while the Hang Seng Tech index also shed 0.88%.

Stocks in Japan bucked the trend, with the Nikkei 225 rising 1.28%, leading gains in the region as the Bank of Japan kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting. The yield on Japan's 10-year treasury continued to test the upper ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range. The Topix inched up 0.86%.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.12% against the U.S. dollar to 128.69, while still hovering around the strongest levels since May, 2022.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.03% as the nation's Westpac consumer confidence rose 5% in December from 3% in November, Refinitiv data showed. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.73% and the Kosdaq shed 0.8%.

Goldman Sachs: China's 'exit wave' on reopening is taking a toll on economy

China's "exit wave" during its reopening process has dragged down the economy significantly, Goldman Sachs economists said in a report.

"The ongoing 'exit wave' on the back of China's faster-than-expected reopening has taken a heavy toll on economic activity in recent months, due to surging infections, a temporary labor shortage and supply chain disruptions," it said in a report.

"It is very surprising in our view that the reported numbers for December were not worse," the economists said.

– Jihye Lee

Credit Suisse says iron ore prices to peak at around $130 to $140 this year

Iron ore prices are forecast to be around $130 to $140 as traders keep China's reopening in focus, said Credit Suisse's Head of Energy and Resources Research, Saul Kavonic.

"We are expecting that $130 to $140 mark to be where prices kind of end up and top out this year," he said.

While the last few weeks of iron ore demand strength is buoyed by speculative buying and holiday period purchases, he said the markets are currently watching how China's reopening plays out and the rolling out of any infrastructure stimulus.

He said these measures will "sustain that demand for iron ore throughout the course of this year well into next year."

Australia's mining giant Rio Tinto posted their fourth quarter production results which slightly beat estimates.

"The real focus [of] Rio has been on iron ore, which is supportive the whole sector over the last few months which has been a call that's finally come good at the end of last year and early this year," he said.

Rio Tinto's shares last traded down 1.11%.

—Lee Ying Shan

China's retail sales beat estimates, economy expands more than expected

China's December retail sales beat estimates, falling only 1.8% on an annualized basis, significantly better than the decline of 8.6% projected in a Reuters poll.

Industrial output also grew 1.3% in December, higher than expectations for an increase of 0.2%.

In the fourth quarter, China's economy expanded by 2.9% on an annualized basis, better than the expected 1.8% growth. While quarterly growth was flat, it still beat expectations for a 0.8% contraction.

Despite better-than-expected data, the Chinese offshore yuan weakened sharply from 6.7403 to 6.7563 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the release.

– Jihye Lee

Alibaba stock inches up after Ryan Cohen reportedly takes stake in company

Shares of Alibaba rose after the Wall Street Journal reported that Ryan Cohen built a stake in the company "worth hundreds of millions of dollars."

Cohen, who founded online pet retailer Chewy and is also chairman of GameStop, is privately pushing Alibaba to accelerate and further boost its share-repurchase program, the Journal report said.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba rose 2% in the first hour of trade. The stock has since pared its gains to trade roughly flat.

– Jihye Lee

China's Liu He to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

The two will hold a meeting to "strengthen macroeconomic and financial policy coordination," the ministry said.

The meeting will take place in Zurich on Jan. 18, according to the statement, adding that the two will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping late last year in Bali, Indonesia.

The sit-down will mark the first face-to-face meeting between Yellen and Liu.

Separately, Politico reported U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet newly appointed Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Feb. 5-6, citing Washington-based diplomats familiar with the matter.

– Jihye Lee

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fall by more than 20% in December

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 20.6% in December on an annualized basis, a further drop from a decline of 14.7% seen in November.

The steep decline was driven mainly by exports to China, Indonesia and Hong Kong, according to the government release. Exports to South Korea and Japan rose, it said.

The nation's total trade declined 7.7% in the month of December compared with a year ago – with exports dropping 7.1% and imports also dropping 8.2%.

– Jihye Lee

— Ganesh Rao

Where the major indexes stand coming off the first two weeks of 2023 trading

With the first two weeks of 2023 trading done, the three major indexes are up so far for the year.

The Nasdaq Composite is leading the way, adding 5.9% as investors bought beaten-down technology stocks on rising hopes of an improving landscape for growth holdings. The S&P 500 and Dow followed, gaining 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures were lower despite the market coming off a winning week.

Futures tied to the Dow dipped 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

— Alex Harring