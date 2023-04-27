Asia Markets Rise as Wall Street Rallies; Investors Look Ahead to Bank of Japan Policy Meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday after Wall Street logged one of its best days in the year, powered by earnings from Big Tech companies.

Investors in Asia will be closely watching as the Bank of Japan concludes its monetary policy meeting today, the first under new BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda.

Japanese markets were all higher, with the Nikkei 225 rising 0.86% and the Topix up 0.91%. Besides the BOJ meeting, Japan will also release its unemployment data for March.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.29%, while the South Korean Kospi was 0.35% higher and the Kosdaq inched up 0.28%.

Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index are higher at 19,956, compared to its last close of 19,840.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 recorded their best days since January, gaining 1.57% and 1.96% respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite saw its best day in March, rising 2.43%.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

Japan's unemployment rate rises to 2.8%, industrial production ticks up

Japan's unemployment rate rose to 2.8% in March, from 2.6% in February, government data showed.

The reading was higher than Reuters' forecasts of 2.5% and marks the highest reading since January 2022. The nation's jobs-to-applicant ratio was at 1.32, below Reuters' forecasts of 1.34.

Meanwhile, industrial production in March rose 0.8% month-on-month after a 4.6% rise in the previous month. This exceeds Reuters' forecasts of a 0.5% increase for the month.

Year-on-year, the reading fell 0.8% in March after a decline of 1.4% in February.

March's reading was driven by autos, semiconductor and flat panel making equipment while declines were seen in memory chips and active LCD panels.

— Jihye Lee

South Korea posts smaller than expected fall in industrial output for March

South Korea's industrial output has come in at a 7.6% decline year on year, a smaller fall compared to economists expectations of a 10.1% drop.

This is also the second straight month that industrial output has risen, following a 13.4% decline in January and 8% fall in February.

On a month on month basis, industrial output climbed 5.1%, a reversal from the 2.7% drop in February.

— Lim Hui Jie

Tokyo inflation exceeds expectations, ticks higher above central bank target

The consumer price index in Japan's capital city ticked higher and rose 3.5% in April, government data showed on Friday.

The reading exceeded forecasts in a Reuters poll expecting to see a 3.2% increase for the month, after posting a slightly cooler inflation reading of 3.2% in March.

Excluding fresh food, Tokyo's consumer price index rose 3.5% — also above the central bank's inflation target of 2%.

The Japanese yen stood at 133.83 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the release. The yield on the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds stood at 0.476%, nearing the upper ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range of 50 basis points above and below 0%.

— Jihye Lee

U.S. economy grows at slower-than-expected pace in first quarter

The U.S. economy expanded by 1.1% in the first quarter, a much-slower-than-expected pace, the Commerce Department said. Economists had forecast expansion of 2%, per Dow Jones. The report showed stronger inflation with prices increasing 4%, compared with an estimate of 3.7%.

— Jeff Cox

Communication services sector headed toward best day since February

Communication services stocks are on pace for their best day since Feb. 2, with the sector last up about 5.8%. Meta drove gains in the sector after posting first-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations. The tech stock was last up more than 15%.

— Sarah Min

First Republic shares stabilize

Shares of beleaguered regional bank First Republic were climbing on Thursday, giving the stock a reprieve after two days of heavy selling.

The stock rose 71 cents, or about 12%, but is still trading below $7 per share.

First Republic's stock closed at $16 per share on Monday before the bank released its first quarter results, which showed that deposits shrank by about 40% in the first three months of the year.

First Republic and its advisors are trying convince other banks to buy some of its assets at above market rates to allow First Republic to reshape its balance sheet, CNBC reported Wednesday.

— Jesse Pound

Analysts update price targets on Meta after better than expected earnings

Facebook parent company Meta's better than expected quarterly results has spurred further analyst optimism.

Firms including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup all updated price targets for the stock.

"Developing more open source models (including LLMs) and helping create an open ecosystem is another area of focus as an open ecosystem should enable META to stay at the forefront and drive infrastructure efficiency over time," Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak wrote on Thursday.

Meta beat Wall Street estimates on both adjusted earnings per share and revenue on Wednesday, despite concerns over slower ad sales. The stock gained as much as 12% after the results.

"Meta earnings show the company's commitment to cost discipline while driving accelerating N-T revenue growth and also continuing to invest in longer-term transformational technologies like AI and the metaverse," JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

Read the full story here.

— Brian Evans