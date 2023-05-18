Asia Markets to Rise After S&P 500, Nasdaq Mark Highest Close Since August

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open two of the three Wall Street's major indexes hit record highs on Thursday night and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that he is confident a deal can be struck on the U.S. debt ceiling by next week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped on Thursday to notch their highest closing levels since August 2022 as Wall Street traders kept focused on debt ceiling negotiations.

The region will look to Japan's inflation figures for April on Friday, with core inflation expected to rise slightly to 3.4% compared to March's 3.1%, according to a Reuters poll.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The inflation figures will be a key consideration for the Bank of Japan under new governor Kazuo Ueda, who is currently maintaining the BOJ's ultra dovish stance.

The Nikkei 225 looks to end the week firmly above the 30,000 mark, with the futures contract in Chicago at 30,965 and its counterpart in Osaka at 30,910 against its last close at 30,573.93.

Stocks in Australia were also set to rise, with futures for the S&P/ASX 200 at 7,276, higher than the index's last close of 7,236.2.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index meanwhile is set for a lower open, with futures at 19,469 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,727.25.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were up for a second straight day, with the Nasdaq gaining 1.51% and hitting 52-week highs, while the S&P added 0.94%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.34%

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

McCarthy says he's optimistic negotiators can reach deal on debt ceiling in time for vote next week

The major indexes took a leg higher after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he's optimisitc congressional negotiators could reach a deal on the debt ceiling in time for a House vote next week.

"I see the path that we can come to an agreement," McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol. "And I think we have a structure now and everybody's working hard, and I mean, we're working two or three times a day, then going back getting more numbers."

— Christina Wilkie

Big Tech, chipmakers help lift Nasdaq Composite

The Nasdaq Composite held onto a 0.5% gain during early morning trading Thursday.

The tech-heavy index got a boost from information technology and communication services stocks, with shares of Amazon and Netflix last up 2% and 8%, respectively. Big technology stocks Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet also moved higher.

Chip stocks offered another leg of support to the Nasdaq, with Nvidia up more than 2%. Micron Technology popped nearly 5% on news that it's helping build chips in Japan. Marvell Technology, Applied Materials and Lam Research both added 2%.

Synopsys and Take-Two Interactive surged 7% and more than 10%, respectively, on the heels of their earnings reports. Software stocks CrowdStrike, Datadog and Workday also gained.

— Samantha Subin

Dallas Fed President: Economic data doesn't justify rate hike pause yet

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said Thursday that the economic data points so far don't justify skipping a rate increase at the central bank's next meeting in June.

"After raising the target range for the federal funds rate at each of the last 10 FOMC meetings, we have made some progress," she said in prepared remarks for a speech to bankers in San Antonio. "The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting. As of today, though, we aren't there yet."

Futures took a leg lower following her remarks.

— Jeff Cox

Jobless claims fall unexpectedly; Philadelphia manufacturing improves

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly declined last week, indicating the labor market still has some tightness.

First-time filings for the week ended May 13 totaled 242,000, a drop of 22,000 from the previous week and below the Dow Jones estimate for 250,000, the Labor Department reported. Continuing claims nudged lower to 1.799 million, against the FactSet estimate for 1.829 million.

In other economic news, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index for the region rose to -10.4, an increase of 29 percentage points and better than the estimate for -20.

However, the index, which measures the percentage of companies reporting expansion against those seeing contraction, still showed the sector in decline for the region.

—Jeff Cox