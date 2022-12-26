Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a less strict Category B, health authorities said, from its current top-level Category A.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.52% and the Topix gained 0.63%, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.66% and the Kosdaq climbed 1.03%.

Japan's November unemployment rate was in line with expectations at 2.5% and its jobs-to-applicants ratio for the month was 1.35, slightly missing estimates from analysts polled by Reuters. China is scheduled to release its industrial profit data for November later in the day.

In the U.S., Wall Street ended last week with some gains for the S&P and Nasdaq Composite while posting a weekly loss as recession fears continued to batter investor sentiment. The core personal consumption expenditures price index for November came in at 4.7%, slightly hotter than expectations on an annualized basis.

— Zavier Ong

Stocks close higher to end the week

Stocks ended in the green on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 176 points higher, or 0.5%, to 33,203.93. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,844.82, while the and Nasdaq Composite added 0.2% to close at 10,497.86.

— Tanaya Macheel

Fed preferred inflation indicator rises slightly more than expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose slightly more than economists expected on a year-over-year basis.

Core PCE climbed 4.7% in November from the year-earlier period, while economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 4.6%. Month over month, the index advanced 0.2%, matching expectations.

— Fred Imbert