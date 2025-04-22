Japanese markets surge nearly 2%, leading gains in Asia on hopes of de-escalation in U.S.-China tensions

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Wednesday, after all three key benchmarks on Wall Street advanced overnight on optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions could ease.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that final tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. "won’t be anywhere near as high as 145%." However, he added that the duties "won’t be 0%."

Trump also said he has "no intention" to fire Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell before his term ends, alleviating investors' concerns over the central bank's independence.

Japanese markets led gains in Asia, surging nearly 2% in early trade. The benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.99%, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.92%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index increased 0.86% while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.62%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased 1.55%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,772 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's last close of 21,562.32.

U.S. futures jumped after Trump's comments on not planning to remove Powell from his post as central bank chair.

Overnight stateside, stocks rebounded from steep declines in the previous session, as investors cheered the possibility of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016.57 points, or 2.66%, to close at 39,186.98. The S&P 500 gained 2.51% and settled at 5,287.76, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.71% to end at 16,300.42.

Japanese stocks surge over 2% in early trade

Japanese stocks surged over 2% in early trade Wednesday, leading gains in Asia markets as investor sentiment picked up on the potential easing of U.S-China trade tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 2.33% to 35,015.23 as at 9.29 a.m. local time.

Still, the index is down 14.22% since the start of the year.

Gains in the Nikkei, which last crossed the 35,000 threshold nearly three weeks ago on April 3, were led by the financials, consumer cyclicals and technology sectors, data from LSEG shows.

Among the top performing stocks were Taiyo Yuden which advanced 7.09%, Hitachi which added 5.11% and Fujikura, which increased 5.02%

Meanwhile, the broad-based Topix index was up 2.17%.

