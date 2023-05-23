Asia Markets Weaker in Early Trade as U.S. Debt Ceiling Deal Still Elusive

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets started Wednesday on a weaker footing, with investors cautious as ongoing U.S. debt ceiling discussions appeared to yield little progress.

"The president and I know the deadline, so I think we're going to talk every day… until we get this done," U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.77% and the Topix fell 0.35% in early trade, even as the country's business sentiment among manufacturers turned positive for the first time in 2023, according to a Reuters Tankan survey.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2% lower, with the Kosdaq down 0.34%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.3% in early trade.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its losses from a two-month low, with futures at 19,285 compared to the HSI's close of 19,431.25.

Investors will be watching the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's benchmark policy rate today, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to hike rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%.

New Zealand will also see its first quarter retail sales numbers out on Wednesday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the Nasdaq Composite leading losses at 1.26% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 1.12% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.69%.

New Zealand's central bank expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%

New Zealand's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark policy rates to 5.5% when it meets Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll of 25 economists.

21 of the economists surveyed expected a hike, while the remainder expected a pause. In the same Reuters poll, the median expected rate hike is 25 basis points.

A rate hike Tuesday would be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 12th since October 2021.

The RBNZ previously surprised investors with a 50 basis points hike to 5.25% in March, when most economists had expected a raise of 25 basis points.

House Republicans question urgency of June 1 deadline

Some House Republicans on Tuesday raised skepticism over Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen's deadline to raise the debt ceiling and avert a default.

"We'd like to see more transparency on how they come to that date," House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise said Tuesday at a news conference.

He added that Yellen's Monday comments signal some "openness to the idea that June 1 may not be the so called X-date."

Oil rises more than 1% after Saudi minister says 'watch out' ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices rose after Saudi oil minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told market speculators on Tuesday they should "watch out," bolstering fears that there could be future challenges in the market.

"Speculators, like in any market, they are there to stay. I keep advising that they will be ouching. They did ouch in April. I don't have to show my cards, I'm not [a] poker player … but I would just tell them, watch out," he said during an energy-focused panel of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

Both Brent and WTI crudes gained more than 1%, or about $1, on Tuesday.

Markets are slowly taking Fed rate cuts off the table

Markets are reacting to recent hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials, now pricing in only one rate cut this year.

Traders in the fed funds futures market were pricing in just a 23.4% chance of an interest rate increase at the June 13-14 Fed meeting, according to the CME Group.

However, they also now see at most one decrease by the end of the year, assigning a 58.3% probability that the central bank will drop the funds rate to a 4.75%-5% target.

In recent weeks, markets had been pricing in up to three cuts. However, policymakers in recent days have spoken against the likelihood of a loosening of policy, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari telling CNBC on Monday that it's possible rates will rise if inflation doesn't slow.

Energy stocks outperform as oil gains

Energy stocks gained on Tuesday as oil price rose, lifting the S&P 500 sector about 1.5% during morning trading.

Some of the outperformers included Chevron, rising nearly 3% on an upgrade from HSBC. APA Corp, Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil and Occidental Petroleum rose more than 1% each,

