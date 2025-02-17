Asia markets open mixed as investors assess Chinese President Xi's comments in a meeting with top executives

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed Tuesday, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled support to the country's private sector and urged businesses to "show their "talents."

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.43%, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision. Reuters estimates a 25-basis-point rate cut to 4.1%.

The Australian dollar had strengthened 0.05% to 635 against the dollar.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.28% higher, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.37%.

South Korea's Kospi was marginally higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.18%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood higher at 22,715 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 22,616.23.

The Hang Seng tech index, which tracks the 30 biggest technology firms listed in Hong Kong, reversed course from gains last week to drop over 2% Monday after Xi's comments in a rare closed-door symposium.

Singapore will be holding its first budget under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong later in the day. Analysts are expecting more support for both households and businesses as the city-state gears up for a general election in November.

U.S. markets were closed due to a public holiday. U.S. stock futures were higher late Monday, as the major averages come off from a winning week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 106 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2% and 0.2%, respectively.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report.