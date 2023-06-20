Asia Markets Set to Fall as Wall Street Rally Cools From Last Week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street as stocks came back from the Juneteenth holiday to trade lower on Tuesday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set for a lower open for a third-straight day, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,140, and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,080 against its last close at 33,388.91. Japan's central bank will release its minutes for its April 27-28 meeting, which was the first chaired by new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also looks set to extend its losses for a third-straight day, with futures at 19,347 compared to the HSI's close of 19,607.08.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,307, lower than the index's last close of 7,357.8. Should the losses in futures hold, this would break the index's seven-day winning streak.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.72% and the S&P 500 shedding 0.72%. The Nasdaq Composite saw the smallest loss, falling just 0.16%.

Alibaba shares drop after leadership shake-up

The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba dropped 4.9% during midday trading. The move comes after the Chinese e-commerce giant said Eddie Wu, one of the firm's co-founders, will replace CEO Daniel Zhang, who is stepping down to focus on Alibaba's cloud business.

In March, Alibaba said it was splitting its firm into six business groups.

Nvidia gains despite sell-off

Nvidia's stock was swimming upstream on Tuesday, gaining about 1% even as the major indexes slumped.

This would mark the seventh positive session in eight for Nvidia, which is now up nearly 200% for the year. The stock still has a buy or strong buy rating from 41 of 49 analysts who cover the company, according to Refinitiv.

Energy is the biggest laggard in the S&P 500

Energy was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500, with the sector falling more than 2%.

Leading decliners included Devon Energy and APA, both of which were down more than 4%. Marathon Oil, Halliburton and EOG Resources declined more than 3% each.

