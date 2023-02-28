Asia Markets Fall as Major Economies Release Key Data, Including Factory Activity

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Wednesday as investors await a slew of key economic data across the region.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.5% as the country reports its gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year, as well as inflation numbers for January.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened 0.11% lower, and the Topix was marginally lower as well.

China's National Bureau of Statistics will release its latest factory activity data for February as well as its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index.

Private surveys for India and Japan's manufacturing activity is also scheduled to be released.

South Korean markets are closed to observe a holiday as the nation saw a narrowed trade deficit for the month of February.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower to round out a tough month, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading losses by losing 230 points or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost about 2.61% and 1.11% in February, respectively, but are still higher year to date.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Samatha Subin contributed to this report.

— Zavier Ong

South Korea's trade deficit narrowed in February

South Korea's trade deficit narrowed to $5.3 billion in February after marking a deficit of $12.65 billion in January, preliminary data showed.

The latest reading is a smaller deficit than expectations to see a $6.06 billion deficit, according to economists surveyed by Reuters.

Exports declined by 7.5%, dropping less than expectations to see a decline of 8.7% – while imports grew 3.6%.

– Jihye Lee

U.S. 10-year hits highest level since November

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a high of 3.983% on Tuesday, its highest level since Nov. 10, when the note yielded as high as 4.117%. It was last higher by about 3 basis points at 3.955.

Treasury yields added to their sharp February gains as traders continued weighing the prospects of higher tighter monetary policy for longer than expected.

— Gina Francolla, Tanaya Macheel

UBS says Fed’s rate hikes are creating “downside risks” for markets

The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes have weighed on equity markets, according to UBS Financial Services.

"We judge that the economy is in late-cycle, with the Fed continuing to hike rates and growth likely to slow. Tighter policy creates downside risks for markets," UBS senior U.S. economist Brian Rose wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

The firm anticipates the S&P 500 will finish the year close to current levels, with better upside potential in cyclical markets outside of the U.S., specifically in emerging markets and Germany.

"We prefer value over growth," Rose wrote.

According to Rose, financial conditions have not tightened in line with the Fed's rate hikes. The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on February 1, and suggested there will be further rate hikes in the months ahead.

— Pia Singh