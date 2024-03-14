Asia markets fall after hot U.S. inflation report; first estimates from Japan's wage negotiations expected

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Friday after producer prices in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected 0.6% in February.

Excluding food and energy prices, core PPI climbed 0.3% in February. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a 0.3% gain for headline PPI and a 0.2% increase for the core reading.

Investors in Asia will be watching out for any news from Japan's spring wage negotiations, with first estimates expected to come out later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, while the Topix edged 0.2% higher. This comes as the country's finance minister said that the country was "no longer in deflation," a distinct break from previous positions.

South Korea's Kospi shed 1%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 0.55%.

Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China kept its one-year medium term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.5%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.96% on its open, while mainland China's CSI 300 traded close to the flatline.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.55% to hit its lowest level in about three weeks.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as the hot inflation report sent bond yields higher, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury adding about 10 basis points to 4.29%.

This put pressure on equities, with the 30-stock Dow down 0.35%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.29%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report

China leaves key medium-term lending rate unchanged for a seventh month

China's central bank left a key lending rate unchanged for a seventh month when it rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday, according to an official release.

The People's Bank of China kept the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 2.50% — a rate that has been in place since mid-August — when rolling over 387 billion yuan ($54.2 billion) worth of loans of that tenure.

— Clement Tan

Japan finance minister says country no longer in deflation, sees strong wage hike trend: Reuters

Japan's finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, said that the country was "no longer in deflation," adding that "strong trend of wage hikes is taking place," according to a Reuters report.

This marks a distinct break from statements from authorities including prime minister Fumio Kishida, who said in January that "a return to deflation... cannot be ruled out."

As such, the government will mobilize all available policy steps to continue the positive momentum on wages, Suzuki said, according to the report. The finance minister did not comment on the Bank of Japan's policy measures at its meeting on March 18-19.

— Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

Bank of Japan 'moves' toward ending negative interest rate policy: Jiji News

The Bank of Japan is preparing to ending its negative interest wage policy, according to Japanese news outlet Jiji News.

The report said that this will take place at the BOJ monetary policy meeting on March 18-19, according to a Google translation.

Jiji also added that this was due to large companies handing out wage increases that were significantly higher than last year, "strengthening the [BOJ's] view that the 2% price increase target is more likely to be achieved sustainably."

The final decision will be made after confirming the results of the first round of company responses on Friday from the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo.

— Lim Hui Jie

U.S. crude prices crack $81 as oil supply deficit forecast for 2024

Crude oil futures rose on Thursday, adding to the previous session's gains as the International Energy Agency now forecasts a supply deficit for 2024.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April rose $1.54, or 1.93%, to settle at $81.26 a barrel in U.S. crude's highest close since Nov. 2, 2023. The Brent contract for May added $1.27, or 1.51%, to $85.30 a barrel.

The move came after the IEA forecast a slight supply deficit for the year rather than a surplus, as the organization assumes OPEC+ will keep its production cuts in place through 2024. The cartel's cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day are officially in place through at least the second quarter.

JPMorgan slides following regulatory fines

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

JPMorgan & Chase slipped more than 1% Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced the bank was fined almost $350 million.

The central bank said JPMorgan was hit with $348.2 million in fines by a pair of U.S. bank regulators. The punishments are tied to a program to analyze firm and client trading for misconduct that has been deemed inadequate.

Despite Thursday's slide, shares of the bank have climbed more than 11% this year.

— Alex Harring, Reuters

PPI rises more than expected

Tang Yanjun | China News Service | Getty Images

The producer price index rose 0.6% in February. Core PPI, which strips out food and energy, gained 0.3%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 0.3% for the headline number and a 0.2% advance for core PPI.

It marks the last major data release before the Fed's meeting on March 19-20.

— Fred Imbert