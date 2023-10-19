Asia markets set to extend losses after Powell's comments; Japan inflation slows

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were all lower Friday, extending losses from Thursday's broad sell-off.

This comes as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high and would likely require lower economic growth.

While he noted that recent data showed progress toward slowing prices, Powell also added that monetary policy was not yet too tight.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Asia investors will also assess Japan's September inflation data, which came in at 3%, the 18th straight month above the BOJ's 2% target, as well as China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.96% in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.87% after the inflation reading was released, while the Topix was down 0.61%.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.23%, leading losses in Asia, while the Kosdaq was 1.59% lower.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,294, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 17,295.89.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as Powell's comments and rising bond yields weighed on markets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 4.996% on Thursday, inching closer to the well-followed 5% level that was last crossed in 2007.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.75%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.85%. The Nasdaq Composite led losses among the indexes, falling 0.96%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Japan's headline inflation rate slows to 3% in September

Japan's headline inflation rate came in at 3% for September, slowing from the 3.2% rate in August.

However, this reading was the 18th straight month that inflation remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

Core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — also slowed to 2.8%, down from 3.1% in August.

Separately, the so called "core-core" inflation metric, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy and is watched by the BOJ, fell to 4.2% from 4.3% in August.

— Lim Hui Jie

Gold appears 'short-term overstretched' after recent rally, technical analyst says

Investors have taken rallying gold prices as a signal that markets are risk averse in a period of rising bond yields and the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Spot gold was last trading around $1,957.39 per ounce, up roughly 8% from its October lows around $1,819.

However, Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton expects that gold is "short-term overstretched" and could pull back next week. She expects the recent move higher is a bounce from its previous lows.

"Gold have really shot up this week," Stockton said. "Everyone's been very quick to say that it's because there's risk off now in the market, but I would disagree with that."

"We have to contextualize it with what happened before this relief rally in gold, right, which was a really sharp downdraft. So, gold is basically right back to where it was in sort of mid to late September," she added. "So we've seen a round trip in the price of gold."

— Sarah Min

Pharma stocks Pfizer, Moderna among 26 new S&P 500 lows

Pharmaceutical stocks such as Pfizer and Moderna were among the 26 S&P 500 names hitting fresh lows on Thursday. Shares of Illumina also traded at lows not seen since December 2016.

Elsewhere, United Airlines hit lows last seen in October 2022, while Southwest Airlines was trading at lows not seen since May 2020.

Here are some of the other names hitting fresh lows:

General Motors trading at lows not seen since October 2020

Genuine Parts trading at lows not seen since July 2020

Rollins trading at lows not seen since June 2022

Johnson Controls trading at lows not seen since October 2022

Corning trading at lows not seen since July 2020

Albermarle trading at lows not seen since July 2022

— Sarah Min, Gina Francolla

Stocks turn after Powell says monetary policy is not yet too tight

Stocks took a leg down after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said economic policy has not yet seen too much tightening.

The Dow and S&P 500 were both down about 0.3% shortly before 12:45 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4%.

— Alex Harring

Jobless claims come in lighter than expected

Initial U.S. jobless claims came in at 198,000 for the week ended Oct. 14. That's well below a Dow Jones estimate of 210,000, and it marks another sign of a resilient economy despite higher interest rates.

— Fred Imbert