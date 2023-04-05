Asia Markets Trade Mixed; India Expected to Raise Repo Rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March.

India's central bank is also expected to raise its repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 was the only gainer in the region as it rose 0.1%, while most of the other Asian benchmark indexes fell.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 1.05% and the Topix also lost 1.04%. Elsewhere, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.51%, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller loss of 0.46%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looked set to trade higher, with Hang Seng futures at 20,421 compared to Tuesday's close of 20,274.59.

Japan will release data for its household spending for February, and China will see private surveys on its services sector activity as well.

Overnight in the U.S. the Nasdaq Composite recorded a third straight losing session, shedding 1.07%, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, was bolstered by an outperformance by health-care stocks to close 0.24% higher.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

India expected to raise repo rates by 25 points to 6.75%

India's central bank is expected to raise its repurchase rate from 6.5% to 6.75%, making this its eighth straight increase.

According to a Reuters poll of 60 economists, 47 are expecting a rate hike, while the remainder expect a pause.

The repurchase rate, or repo rate, is the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks or financial institutions in India against government securities.

The country held its repo rate at a five year low of 4% in May 2020, until it initiated hikes in April 2022.

— Lim Hui Jie

Chip stocks fall as recession fears mount

Chip stocks closely tied to the health of the economy fell Wednesday as the latest batch of jobs data signaled to investors that a recession may be coming sooner than expected.

The broader S&P 500 industry group dropped 2% Wednesday, led to the downside by Advanced Micro Devices, KLA Corp and On Semiconductor, down about 3% each. Nvidia, Analog Devices and Applied Materials each slipped more than 2%.

The decline in semiconductor shares — and Nvidia in specific — also came as Alphabet revealed its newest artificial intelligence supercomputer it said could rival the chipmaker currently dominating the AI model training market.

— Samantha Subin

— Weizhen Tan

Services index slides on drops in orders, imports and prices

The U.S. services sector slipped closer to contraction in March due to sharp declines in new orders, exports and prices.

The ISM Services index declined to 51.2%, representing the level of businesses reporting expansion. A reading below 50% represents contraction, a level that index last saw in December. Economists had been looking for 53.8%, according to Dow Jones. February's reading was 55.1%.

New export orders plunged 18 percentage points to 43.7, new orders tumbled 10.4 points to 52.2 and imports fell 9 points to 43.6. The prices sub-index showed inflation cooling some, as it dropped 6.1 percentage points to 59.5.

The ISM Manufacturing index is well in contraction level, with a reading Tuesday of 46.3% for March.

—Jeff Cox

U.S. trade deficit rises, pointing to weaker Q1 growth

The U.S. trade deficit rose more than expected in February as exports posted a sharp decline, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The trade imbalance increased to $70.5 billion for the month, up $1.9 billion from January and more than the Dow Jones estimate.

Exports fell to $251.2 billion, a 2.7% decline, as industrial supplies, autos, consumer goods and capital goods all decreased. Imports fell by $5 billion.

As exports add to GDP and imports subtract, the numbers suggest economic growth could be weaker than expected in the first quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow tracker is pointing to a gain of just 1.7% for the period, down from 3.5% less than two weeks ago.

—Jeff Cox

Yields dip after ADP report misses expectations

Treasury yields gave up their gains and turned red for the day after a weak labor market reading from the ADP private payrolls report.

The 2-year Treasury yield fell 8 basis points to 3.751%. The 10-year yield fell more than 3 basis points to about 3.3%.

Yields move opposite of price.

— Jesse Pound

Hiring slumps in March as financial activities sector sees big decline

Private company hiring fell sharply in March and was well below expectations, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP.

Payrolls rose by just 145,000 for the month, down from 261,000 in February and below the Dow Jones estimate for 210,000.

Losses in financial activities, profession and business services and manufacturing pushed the total lower. Leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities and construction led hiring.

The numbers come ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show a gain of 238,000.

—Jeff Cox