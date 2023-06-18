Asia Markets Largely Fall as Japan Hovers Near 33-Year Highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday, with Japan's markets still hovering near 33-year highs.

The Nikkei 225 has posted weekly gains for the last 10 weeks, but slipped 0.3% on Monday along with the Topix, which was trading close to the flatline.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.77%, while the Kosdaq was down 0.21%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.48% lower, along with mainland Chinese stocks. The Shanghai Composite was down marginally and the Shenzhen Component dropped 0.18%.

Australia bucked the wider sell off in the region, with the S&P/ASX 200 higher by 0.31% and powered by utilities and consumer services stocks.

Asian investors will be looking ahead to China's loan prime rate decision on Tuesday, after the world's second largest economy cut some of its key lending rates last week.

On the diplomatic front, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Beijing on a diplomatic mission to repair strained ties between the U.S. and China.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. On Friday, all three major indexes ended the day lower after a strong showing earlier in the week. The U.S. Federal Reserve notably held rates after last week's FOMC meeting, breaking a streak of 10 straight increases.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.37% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.68%, but both indexes still recorded their best week since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.32%, but notched its third positive week in a row.

Stocks close lower, S&P 500 clings to best week since March

Stocks closed lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its best week since March.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.94 points, or 0.3%, to close at 34,299.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.7% to finish the session at 13,689.57, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to close at 4,409.59. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's Friday fall broke their six-session winning streaks.

Inflation outlook falls sharply in key consumer survey

Consumer inflation expectations tumbled in June, providing support for the Federal Reserve in its battle against rising prices.

The closely watched University of Michigan Survey of Consumers showed that one-year expectations plunged to 3.3%, down from 4.2% the prior month. That's the lowest level since March 2021.

The headline reading for the survey posted a 63.9 reading, better than the Dow Jones estimate for 60.2 and up from May's 59.2.

Fed's Barkin 'comfortable' with more hikes if inflation doesn't improve

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said Friday that he would be fine with raising interest rates if inflation doesn't continue coming down.

"I want to reiterate that 2% inflation is our target, and that I am still looking to be convinced of the plausible story that slowing demand returns inflation relatively quickly to that target. If coming data doesn't support that story, I'm comfortable doing more," Barkin said in prepared remarks for a speech in Maryland.

"I recognize that creates the risk of a more significant slowdown, but the experience of the '70s provides a clear lesson: If you back off inflation too soon, inflation comes back stronger, requiring the Fed to do even more, with even more damage," he added. "That's not a risk I want to take."

Barkin is a nonvoting member this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Fed's Waller says inflation fight will continue

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday vowed that the central bank would not back down in its efforts to bring down inflation.

"The Fed's job is to use monetary policy to achieve its dual mandate, and right now that means raising rates to fight inflation," Waller said in prepared remarks for a speech in Oslo, Norway.

Addressing the banking crisis in March, he rejected the notion that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes were a cause.

"It is the job of bank leaders to deal with interest rate risk, and nearly all bank leaders have done exactly that. I do not support altering the stance of monetary policy over worries of ineffectual management at a few banks," he said.

2-year Treasury yield climbs as investors assess interest rate outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors considered the path ahead for interest rates and looked to comments from Federal Reserve officials for details about potential further rate hikes. In guidance issued alongside the central bank's decision to keep rates unchanged earlier this week, it had indicated that rates may go higher still this year.

At 4:16 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was trading over two basis points higher at 3.7516%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by more than four basis points to 4.6948%.

