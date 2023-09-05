Asia markets mixed after Saudi Arabia and Russia extend oil cuts

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts to the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia will extend its cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.

Brent crude futures settled at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded near $86.87 a barrel, also a 10-month high.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.43%, after the country recorded a 2.1% growth in its second-quarter gross domestic product, slightly higher than expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.53%, while the Topix was up 0.54%. Separately, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.42%, but the Kosdaq climbed 0.47%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.54%, extending losses from Tuesday. Mainland Chinese markets also fell, with the CSI 300 dropping 0.45%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as the rise in crude oil prices weighed on stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.56%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.42%. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Australia's economy grows 2.1% year on year in second quarter

Australia's gross domestic product expanded 2.1% in the second quarter from a year ago, higher than the 1.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

However the figure was lower than the 2.3% year-on-year growth recorded in the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.4%, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly rise.

Australia's statistics bureau said that exports and investment were the primary contributors to GDP growth this quarter, partly offset by changes in inventories.

— Lim Hui Jie

Rising oil prices pressure cruise, airline stocks

Tuesday's pop in oil prices pressured airline and cruise stocks during early trading.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Royal Caribbean lost more than 1% each, while Carnival shed about 3%.

Oil prices were last up more than 1%. The S&P 500's energy sector gained 1% during early morning trading.

— Samantha Subin

The word 'recession' is disappearing from earnings calls, data shows

Fewer companies are discussing recessionary risks with investors, data suggests.

Of S&P 500 companies, 62 used the term "recession" on second-quarter earnings calls between June 15 and Aug. 31, per FactSet data.

That marks a decline for the fourth straight quarter. And it's about a quarter of the 238 companies that used the word at its peak in the second quarter of 2022.

At 62, the quarter is also below the five-year average of 82. But it's modestly above the 10-year average of 60.

Recessionary talk was most prominent among financial names within the index, as 22 companies, or 32% of the sector, used the word. That marks both the highest total number and share of companies of any of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, according to FactSet.

— Alex Harring

Oil prices gain after Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil production cut

Oil prices popped on Tuesday morning after Saudi Arabia extended its 1-million-barrels-per-day voluntary oil production cut until the end of the year, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

Brent crude futures for November were up $1.49, or 1.67%, at $90.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude October futures edged $1.95 higher, or 2.28%, to $87.50 a barrel.

Riyadh first applied the 1 million-barrels-per-day reduction in July and has since extended it on a monthly basis. This cut adds to another 1.66 million barrels per day of voluntary crude output declines that some other OPEC members have put in place until the end of 2024. Read more here.

— Pia Singh, Ruxandra Iordache

Arm sets U.S. IPO between $47 and $51 per share

Chip designer Arm filed an updated regulatory filing for a U.S. initial public offering, setting a range between $47 per share and $51 per share. SoftBank, which owns Arm, plans to sell 95.5 million shares. This all implies a valuation of up to $54.5 billion.

— Fred Imbert.