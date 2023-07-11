Asia Markets Largely Higher Ahead of India and U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher ahead of key inflation data out of India and the U.S on Wednesday.

Economists expect the U.S. inflation rate for June to fall slightly to 5%, down from 5.3% in May, based on a Reuters poll. The inflation print, along with producer prices data on Thursday, will give clues to the Federal Reserve's path for rate hikes.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.65% and led benchmark indexes in the region.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 extended its Tuesday gains and climbed 0.14%, while the Topix was up 0.6% .

However, South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and opened 0.13% lower, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller loss of 0.07% as the country saw its unemployment rate climb slightly to 2.6% in June.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also looks set for a positive open, with futures at 18,761 compared to the HSI's close of 18,659.83.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes advanced higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining the most at 0.93%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.55% and the S&P 500 gained 0.67%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Lucy Handley

— Ganesh Rao

Dollar index hits 2-month low

The dollar index weakened to 101.666 Tuesday morning, marking its lowest level since May 11, when it hit a low of 101.304.

The Euro traded at 1.1026 against the dollar, its highest level since May 8, before dipping negative against the dollar.

The Pound touched a high of 1.2934 against the dollar, which its strongest level against the dollar since April 22, 2022, when it traded as high as 1.3035 against the dollar.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

Activision Blizzard shares jump more than 11%

Shares of Activision Blizzard surged 11.3% Tuesday after a federal judge in San Francisco denied the Federal Trade Commission's motion for a preliminary injunction to stop Microsoft from completing its acquisition of the video game company. The two companies have been trying to complete their $68.7 billion deal by July 18.

Microsoft shares traded down 0.4% Tuesday.

Read more about the deal here.

— Hakyung Kim, Jordan Novet

Nasdaq 100 will undergo a 'special rebalance' following tech rally

The rapid rise of a few already massive tech stocks this year is causing Nasdaq to make unusual adjustments to its popular growth index.

The company announced on July 7 that it will do a special rebalance of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which will take effect before the market opens on July 24.

The company said a special rebalance can be used to "address overconcentration in the index by redistributing the weights."

While the index is already rebalanced on quarterly basis, Nasdaq tries to keep the five biggest stocks below a 40% combined weighting in one rebalance per year designated as the annual adjustment, according to the firm's methodology. The five biggest stocks appear to be over that threshold currently, according to the holdings of the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the index.

Read more about the rebalancing here.

— Hakyung Kim, Jesse Pound

WTI Crude settles at the highest level since May

WTI Crude settled up 2.5% at 74.83, marking the highest level since May 1, when it settled at 75.66. However, WTI Crude still is down 6.7% year to date.

Brent crude settled 2.2% higher at 79.4, at its highest level since Apr 28. The commodity is down 7.6% in 2023.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla