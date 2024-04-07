Asia markets poised to rebound ahead of central bank decisions, U.S. and China inflation data this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to rebound ahead of central bank decisions this week, and inflation numbers from the U.S. and China.

The Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Thailand and the central bank of the Philippines have their monetary policy meetings scheduled this week.

S&P Global expects all four banks to hold their rates steady, but also added in its note that "the Bank of Korea may be amongst [banks] which [are] close to lowering rates and the rhetoric will be in focus." The BOK was among one of the earliest Asian banks to halt its rate tightening cycle in 2023.

Later in the week, U.S. and China inflation numbers will also be in focus, with China also releasing trade data for March on Friday.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a stronger open, at 7,853 compared with its last close of 7,773.3.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,425 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,300 against the index's last close of 38,992.08.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,779, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 16,723.92.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after a stronger than expected jobs report, with the Labor Department's report showing that job growth totaled 303,000 in March.

Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year earlier, both in line with estimates.

The 30-stock Dow climbed 0.8%, while the S&P 500gained 1.11%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.24%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

Oil rally may have legs as crude prices form 'golden cross'

Nick Oxford | Reuters

Crude oil futures may have more room to rally as the commodity has formed a bullish chart pattern.

U.S. crude and Brent entered a "golden cross" this week, which is when the 50-day moving average outpaces the 200-day moving average. Investors typically view a golden cross as an indication of positive momentum and the potential for further upside.

The 50-day moving average for U.S. crude of $79.07 a barrel is slightly outpacing its 200-day moving average of $79.02. Brent's 50-day moving average is $83.74 a barrel, above the 200-day moving average of $83.54.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark have rallied to five-month highs as geopolitical tensions boil in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. OPEC member Iran has vowed to retaliate after accusing Israel of striking its consulate in Damascus this week.

— Spencer Kimball

All S&P 500 sectors trade up as benchmark index bounces

Every sector within the S&P 500 traded higher on Friday, helping the broad index make up some ground. But most are still on pace to end the week with sizable losses.

All 11 sectors were on track for gains in the session, led higher by communication services and information technology names. As a whole, the index was up more than 1% during Friday trading.

Despite Friday's broad advance, just two of the 11 sectors are on pace to finish the week with gains. Those sectors are energy and communication services, which have rallied more than 3% and 2%, respectively.

On the other hand, real estate and health care have seen the biggest drops this week, with each slipping around 3%. The index is poised to finish the week lower by 0.9%.

— Alex Harring

U.S. adds 303,000 jobs in March, topping estimates

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The March nonfarm payrolls came in stronger than expected Friday morning, which is another sign of a resilient U.S. labor market.

The U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs last month, topping the 200,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate was 3.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in March, and are up 4.1% over the past year. The average workweek ticked up to 34.4 hours.

— Jesse Pound