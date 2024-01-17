Asia markets mixed after falling on Wednesday; Australia unemployment data in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a mixed open Thursday after stocks fell in the previous session, with mainland Chinese shares touching a near-five-year low.

Investors will be watching Australia's unemployment numbers on Thursday for clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia's moves in its February meeting.

Australian markets extended their losses to a fifth straight day, with the S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.65%.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to rebound, with the futures contract in Chicago at 35,520 and its counterpart in Osaka at 35,490 against the index's last close of 35,477.75.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were flat, standing at 15,274 compared with the HSI's close of 15,276.9. Hong Kong stocks plunged almost 4% to hit their lowest level since November 2022 on Wednesday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording a third straight day of losses.

The 30-stock Dow declined 0.25%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.56% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.59%.

Retail sales data for December came in stronger than expected, indicating a resilient consumer demand and putting aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve into doubt.

Retail sales were up 0.6% from November, and gained 0.4% month over month, excluding autos. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated a 0.4% month-on-month increase in retail sales and 0.2% ex-autos.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Economic activity, inflation flat since late November, Fed report notes

Economic activity over the past seven weeks has been largely stagnant, with both hiring and prices rising at a "modest to moderate" pace, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report released Wednesday.

The summary of conditions across the Fed's 12 districts found economic activity to be "relatively unchanged" since the last report on Nov. 29, 2023. From a sector standpoint, housing weakened as did the demand for mortgages amid elevated interest rates.

Companies reported that inflation weighed on consumer activity and noted difficulty in pricing power. Still, they said noted that wage pressures "remain elevated."

—Jeff Cox

U.S.-listed China companies under pressure

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies fell Wednesday following the release of weaker-than-expected GDP data out of China.

Shares of JD.com and PDD were down more than 4% each in the premarket. Alibaba lost 3.3%. The iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI) was also down 3.1%.

— Fred Imbert

Fed unlikely to cut rates in March, according to strategist

While traders remain hopeful that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March, Verdence Capital chief investment officer Megan Horneman believes rates my not be lowered until the second half of 2024.

"Right now, looking at the economy, there's really no need for them to cut rates right now," Horneman said.

"Cutting interest rates when you have employment that's pretty low and a consumer who's still spending could 're-inflate' inflation, and that's a concern I think the Fed has," Horneman added.

— Hakyung Kim

Oil prices mixed as investors weigh China growth against OPEC demand outlook

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday as investors weighed disappointing economic growth in China against a strong demand outlook from OPEC.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for February gained 16 cents, or .22%, to settle at $72.56 a barrel. The Brent futures contract for March lost 41 cents, or .52%, to settle at $77.88 a barrel.

Oil prices lost more than 2% earlier in the trading session after fourth-quarter economic growth in China missed expectations, raising worries about oil demand.

The two benchmarks recovered some of those losses as OPEC forecast robust oil demand growth in 2025 of 1.8 million barrels per day. The group expects oil demand to grow by 2.25 million barrels per day this year.

Supply and demand dynamics have largely overshadowed fears that mounting tensions in the Middle East could disrupt the market.

— Spencer Kimball