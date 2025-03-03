As Social Security plans to cut about 7,000 workers, some experts worry that may affect benefits

The Social Security Administration has announced new plans to bring down costs, including efforts to reduce its head count to 50,000 from 57,000.

For some Americans, that could result in a lengthier waiting time for benefits, experts say.

The Social Security Administration plans to shed 7,000 employees as the Trump administration looks for ways to cut federal spending.

The agency on Friday confirmed the figure — which will bring its total staff down to 50,000 from 57,000.

Previous reports that the Social Security Administration planned for a 50% reduction to its headcount are "false," the agency said.

Nevertheless, the aim of 7,000 job cuts has prompted concerns about the agency's ability to continue to provide services, particularly benefit payments, to tens of millions of older Americans when its staff is already at a 50-year low.

"It's going to extend the amount of time that it takes for them to have their claim processed," said Greg Senden, a paralegal analyst who has worked at the Social Security Administration for 27 years.

"It's going to extend the amount of time that they have to wait to get benefits," said Senden, who also helps the American Federation of Government Employees oversee Social Security employees in six central states.

Officials at the White House and the Social Security Administration were not available for comment at press time.

The Social Security Administration on Friday said it anticipates "much of" the staff reductions needed to reach its target will come from resignations, retirement and offers for Voluntary Separation Incentive Payments, or VSIP.

More reductions could come from "reduction-in-force actions that could include abolishment of organizations and positions" or reassignments to other positions, the agency said. Federal agencies must submit their reduction-in-force plans by March 13 to the Office of Personnel Management for approval.

Cuts may affect benefit payments, experts say

Former Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley last week told CNBC.com that the continuity of benefit payments could be at risk for the first time in the program's history.

"Ultimately, you're going to see the system collapse and an interruption of benefits," O'Malley said. "I believe you will see that within the next 30 to 90 days."

Other experts say the changes could affect benefits, though it remains to be seen exactly how.

"It's unclear to me whether the staff cuts are more likely to result in an interruption of benefits, or an increase in improper payments," said Charles Blahous, senior research strategist at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a former public trustee for Social Security and Medicare.

Improper payments happen when the agency either overpays or underpays benefits due to inaccurate information.

With fewer staff, the Social Security Administration will have to choose between making sure all claims are processed, which may lead to more improper payments, or avoiding those errors, which could lead to processing delays, Blahous said.

Disability benefits, which require more agency staff attention both to process initial claims and to continue to verify beneficiaries are eligible, may be more susceptible to errors compared to retirement benefits, he added.

Cuts may have minimal impact on trust funds

Under the Trump administration, Social Security also plans to consolidate its geographic footprint to four regions down from 10 regional offices, the agency said on Friday.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how much savings the overall reforms will generate.

The Social Security Administration's funding for administrative costs comes out of its trust funds, which are also used to pay benefits. Based on current projections, the trust funds will be depleted in the next decade and Social Security will not be able to pay full benefits at that time, unless Congress acts sooner.

The efforts to cut costs at the Social Security Administration would likely only help the trust fund solvency "in some miniscule way," said Andrew Biggs, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former principal deputy commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

What President Donald Trump is likely looking to do broadly is reset the baseline on government spending and employment, he said.

"I'm not disagreeing with the idea that the agency could be more efficient," Biggs said. "I just wonder whether you can come up with that by cutting the positions first and figuring out how to have the efficiencies later."