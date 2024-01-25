Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Arkhouse has financing in place for a Macy's take-private, managing partner Kahane says

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Arkhouse has the financing in place to take Macy's private at a bid of $5.8 billion, managing partner Gavriel Kahane told CNBC Thursday.
  • But the activist investor has run into roadblocks without the department store retailer's cooperation on due diligence.
  • "At this stage, based on public information, there isn't a bank in the world that would give you committed financing, and that's just par for the course," Kahane said on CNBC's "Money Movers."

Arkhouse has the financing in place to take Macy's private at a bid of $5.8 billion, managing partner Gavriel Kahane told CNBC Thursday, but the activist investor has run into roadblocks without the department store retailer's cooperation on due diligence.

"At this stage, based on public information, there isn't a bank in the world that would give you committed financing, and that's just par for the course," Kahane said on CNBC's "Money Movers." He added that management's response in the coming days and weeks would determine how Arkhouse moved forward.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Arkhouse has previously said it would take "all necessary steps" to acquire Macy's, including going directly to shareholders.

Kahane's Arkhouse and Brigade Capital submitted an unsolicited bid to Macy's management in December to take the company private at $21 a share, a premium of more than 32%. Investment bank Jefferies has provided a highly confident letter, Arkhouse has previously said, meaning the bank believes the two firms will be able to raise the capital necessary to close the deal.

Arkhouse also said it could raise its bid above the original $21-per-share offer, but only if the Macy's management was willing to sign a mutual non-disclosure agreement and permit diligence to begin.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: What recession? The U.S. economy kept growing

news 2 hours ago

Taiwan's political disrupter could be kingmaker in a split parliament. Here's why it matters

Macy's board rejected that offer on Sunday, saying in part that it believes it is "highly unlikely" Arkhouse and Brigade's proposed financing "could be successfully executed." It also refused to enter into a non-disclosure agreement or permit diligence to move forward, with CEO and chair Jeff Gennette saying in a letter to Arkhouse and Brigade that "such an exercise would unnecessarily distract our management team."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us