Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Applovin in negotiations for potential TikTok bid, sources say

By CJ Haddad, CNBC

The AppLovin logo arranged on a laptop in New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. 
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • AppLovin is one of the the companies in negotiations to potentially acquire TikTok, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC's David Faber on Wednesday.
  • The Trump administration, which has been trying to shift control of the Chinese-owned app to an American company, is "fully aware" of AppLovin's interest in TikTok, the sources said.

AppLovin is one of the companies in negotiations to potentially acquire TikTok, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC's David Faber on Wednesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Trump administration, which has been trying to shepherd a deal to shift control of the Chinese-owned app to an American company, is "fully aware" of AppLovin's interest in TikTok, the sources said.

Faber said, based on his reporting, that it's unclear whether any of the U.S. parties interested in TikTok will be able to take control of the non-Chinese part of the company's business.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

AppLovin shares briefly popped around 5% following the news, but have since given up most of those gains. AppLovin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

TikTok could be effectively banned in the U.S. on April 5, because of a national security law originally signed by former President Joe Biden that requires Chinese parent ByteDance to divest the app's American operations. ByteDance originally faced a Jan. 19 deadline to sell TikTok, but Trump signed an executive order instructing the attorney general to not enforce the law, granting the company 75 more days to unload the U.S. portion of its business.

WATCH: AppLovin is the latest bidder of TikTok; decision could be made today, reports say

Money Report

News 9 mins ago

Eric Trump says he moved to crypto after family business became ‘most canceled company'

News 48 mins ago

Conservative cable channel Newsmax shares plunge more than 70% after a dizzying 2-day surge

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us