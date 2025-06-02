Money Report

Applied Digital shares rip 40% higher on CoreWeave AI lease agreement

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • CoreWeave and Applied Digital have signed two long-term lease agreements for artificial intelligence data centers, according to a release.
  • Shares of Nvidia-backed CoreWeave climbed more than 7% while Applied Digital shares rose more than 40%.
  • CoreWeave will provide AI and high-performance computing infrastructure for the Applied Digital data center campus in North Dakota.

Shares of Applied Digital rose more than 40% after the company said it signed two long-term lease agreements with CoreWeave for artificial intelligence data centers.

Nvidia-backed CoreWeave climbed more than 7% following the announcement.

Financial terms of the two agreements were not provided, but Applied Digital said it expects $7 billion in total revenue over the approximately 15-year period.

"Through these newly signed long-term leases with CoreWeave, we are taking a step forward in our strategic expansion into advanced compute infrastructure," said Applied Digital CEO Wes Cummins in a release announcing the news.

CoreWeave will provide AI and high-performance computing infrastructure for the Applied Digital data center campus in Ellendale, North Dakota, according to the release.

Applied Digital will provide 250 megawatts of critical IT load for CoreWeave. The campus is designed to host 400 MW of load.

CoreWeave shares have been on a tear over the past couple weeks, setting a record high of $130.76 on May 29. The company, which rents AI servers powered by Nvidia chips, started trading at $39 on March 28.

