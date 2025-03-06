Applebee's owner Dine Brands to lean on value, marketing to reverse sales declines

Dine Brands is trying to boost sales in 2025 after reporting its fourth straight quarter of domestic same-store sales declines for Applebee's and IHOP.

Applebee's promotions failed to cut through the noise as the restaurant industry at large advertised value meals to attract low-income consumers, and sales spiked at rival Chili's.

The restaurant company plans to widen its array of value offerings and improve its messaging, particularly with younger consumers.

Dine Brands hopes to boost sales this year with a wider swath of value meals and buzzier advertising after a rough 2024 for Applebee's and IHOP.

"We had a soft year in 2024, which disappoints us, but we're focused on improving that in 2025," Dine Brands CEO John Peyton told CNBC. "We've got to have compelling messages and compelling promotions and compelling reasons to drive traffic into the restaurants."

Dine on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter U.S. same-store sales dropped 4.7% at Applebee's and 2.8% at IHOP, ending the year with four straight quarters of domestic same-store sales declines for its two flagship brands. Shares of Dine have fallen 50% over the last 12 months, dragging its market cap down to $386 million.

The company's down year followed three years of strong growth for the company, driven by pent-up demand as diners returned to IHOP and Applebee's after the pandemic. But like many restaurant companies, Dine saw a pullback last year from customers who make less than $75,000. After several years paying higher prices for groceries, rent, gas and other necessities, consumers opted to stay home to cook their meals or visit other chains that offered better deals or flashy promotions.

The slowdown in restaurant spending led a slew of casual-dining restaurant chains to file for bankruptcy over the last 12 months. Familiar names like Red Lobster and TGI Friday's sought bankruptcy protection to reorganize their struggling businesses and offload their worst-performing restaurants. Most recently, On the Border filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Applebee's promotions have failed to cut through much of the noise from the so-called value wars that have ignited across the restaurant industry, at chains from McDonald's to Bloomin' Brands' Outback Steakhouse. Even a triad of recent pop-culture moments last year couldn't boost its profile: a pivotal cameo in the tennis drama film "Challengers," an Applebee's-motivated meltdown on "Survivor" and a shoutout from football legend Peyton Manning during Netflix's roast of his former rival Tom Brady.

"You've got most of the restaurant companies are advertising value, and they're advertising full meal deals, and so it's harder to break through with a message when there are so many similar messages out there," Dine's Peyton said.

But it's not impossible to break out from the pack. Chili's, which is owned by Brinker International, won over diners with its viral Triple Dipper and $10.99 burger combo after spending months turning around its business.

In its most recent quarter, Brinker reported same-store sales growth of 27.4%. Thanks to its dramatic comeback, the company has become the rare casual-dining darling of investors. Brinker's stock has soared over the last year, nearly tripling its value in the same period and raising its market cap to $6.29 billion.

For now, the star of Applebee's value promotions, the two for $25 deal, routinely accounts for roughly a fifth of the chain's tickets, according to Peyton. But Applebee's is looking to add to its value offerings later this spring or in the early summer with options that appeal to larger groups or to customers who don't want to order with their dining partner.

Dine is also trying to improve its social media presence.

"At both IHOP and Applebee's, we know we need to do better there. We know we need to be more relevant. We know that we have to be part of the conversation and the culture," Peyton said.

A new president for Applebee's could help with that goal.

Peyton is currently pulling double duty serving as interim president for the chain after Tony Moralejo stepped down effective Tuesday. Peyton said the company is looking for a replacement "with a great marketing background" who understands how to connect with younger customers, on top of being a great leader with an understanding of franchising and some restaurant experience. (Yum Brands' Lawrence Kim joined Dine as IHOP's president in early January, succeeding Jay Johns.)

Looking to 2025, Dine is trying to communicate better with its customers and use its menu innovation to attract younger diners, according to Peyton.

But Dine's confidence in its ability to attract customers seems shaky. For 2025, the company is projecting Applebee's same-store sales to range between a 2% decline and a 1% increase and IHOP's same-store sales to range between a 1% decrease and a 2% gain.