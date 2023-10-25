Apple subscriptions just got more expensive. Here's how to save money

Apple raised the prices of its subscription services.

Existing subscribers will have to pay the new rates "30 days later, on your next renewal date," a company spokesperson said.

Apple's services segment has become its second-largest revenue generator, behind only the iPhone.

The monthly price for Apple TV+ jumped from $6.99 to $9.99, and Apple One Premier, the top version of the company's bundle package, increased from $32.95 to $37.95.

Apple's services have become very profitable and Apple's commitment to the area is a signal to investors on how the company can monetize its active base of 2 billion devices. Services brought in $21.21 billion in revenue during the quarter ended June 30, second only to the $39.67 billion of revenue from the iPhone.

Here's how to cancel or downgrade your Apple subscriptions if you don't want to pay the price hike:

Go to your Settings.

Tap your name at the top.

Press "Subscriptions."

You can see all your active and inactive subscriptions here. Select which Apple service you are trying to edit.

For Apple TV+, press the bar with its name and then click "Cancel Subscription." It will ask you to confirm, so press "Confirm."

For Apple One, you can press "Cancel All Services" if you want to get rid of the entire service.

If you would like to downgrade to a lower tier, press "See All Plans."

From there, you can choose between Individual, Family or Premier.

You can also break up the Apple One and select the specific features you would like to keep. Press "Choose Individual Services" to do this.

— Kif Leswing contributed to this report.