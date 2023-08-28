Apple reportedly planning major iPad Pro upgrade

Apple is planning major updates for its iPad Pro next year, including a new Magic Keyboard, a shift to the M3 chip, and brighter and sharper displays, according to a Bloomberg report.

Demand for the tablets has slumped in recent years, but the company's new updates may inspire some consumers to splurge on an upgrade.

The new iPad Pro will not be announced at Apple's upcoming launch event in September, but it will debut in the spring or summer of 2024, the report said.

Changes to Apple's iPad lineups have been subtle in recent years, including better cameras and sensors, but the iPad Pro's overhaul would be the first major update the company has made since 2018, according to the report.

The revamped iPad Pro will likely boost iPad sales, which have slowed to their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, the report said. IPad revenue fell 20% year over year during its fiscal third quarter.

Apple's new updates may inspire some consumers to splurge on an upgrade. Apple's iPad Pros are its most expensive tablets.

The new iPad Pro will support a new Magic Keyboard, an accessory Apple first introduced in 2020. The keyboard will feature a larger trackpad and will make the tablet feel similar to a laptop, according to the report. The updated tablet will also be the company's first tablet with an M3 chip and OLED display, which has been a fixture of Apple's iPhones since 2017.

The iPad Pro will come in an 11-inch size and a 13-inch size, which is just slightly larger than the 12.9-inch model that Apple has previously offered.

