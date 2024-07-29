Apple releases first preview of its long-awaited iPhone AI

Apple on Monday released the first version of Apple Intelligence.

The new software called Apple Intelligence was released in the developer beta of iOS 18.1. It is also available in similar releases for iPad and Mac. It is currently only available to registered Apple developers. Apple's developer program costs $99 a year.

In addition, users will have to register for a waitlist inside Apple's settings app after updating to gain access to the service, which involves pinging Apple servers for more complicated requests.

Later this year, it will be released to the public, but the 18.1 version number suggests Apple Intelligence will not be released alongside new iPhone hardware, which is expected to be launched running iOS 18 in the fall.

Apple Intelligence is an important initiative for Apple. Investors hope the tight integration of AI with Apple's operating system can spur a big wave of upgrades in the coming years, especially since the system will only work on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and newer.

"We expect this iPhone cycle to remain strong for longer as AI feature sets (software and possibly hardware) improve in the 2025 iPhone," Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan wrote in a note Monday.

What's in and what's not

The preview does not include everything in Apple Intelligence the company demoed at its annual developers conference in June.

The preview released on Monday includes:

A new Siri look that makes the edge of the phone glow

Other Siri improvements, such as the ability to understand commands when the speaker stumbles over their words

Siri can now answer troubleshooting questions about Apple products

Better photos search and movie creation

AI-generated summaries for Mail, Messages, voicemail transcriptions

Writing Tools, Apple's text-generation service

These features are not in the AI preview yet, although Apple says they will be rolled out over the next year: