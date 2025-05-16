Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

[CNBC] Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.
  • The company's Wallet and Apple Pay features were the last to be resolved, according to the company's support site.
  • Apple Card and Apple Cash outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wallet and Apple Pay were the last payment issues to be resolved, according to the company's support site.

Earlier in the day, nearly 3,000 users reported issues with Apple Pay, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Some users were also experiencing problems with Apple Card and Apple Cash, but those outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us