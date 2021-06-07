Apple Is About to Announce New iPhone Software and More — Follow Along for Live Updates

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the company's annual showcase for its software. You can expect the company to reveal new iPhone, Mac, iPad, Watch and Apple TV software, but we may also see new MacBook Pro computers.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the company's annual showcase for its software. Apple reveals the latest version of iOS, its iPhone software, and updates to the software that runs on Apple TV, iPads, Apple Watch and Macs, in an effort to lure the best developers to sink time and investment into building software for Apple's computers.

The bigger question is whether Apple will announce new hardware products. Often, it saves its best launches for the fall, around when new iPhones come out. This year, it released new Mac computers and iPads in the spring. But, sometimes it reveals new computers that run on the latest software. This year, some rumors have suggested it may introduce new MacBook Pro laptops and possibly an update to the AirPods headphones.

We'll have everything Apple announces in the live blog below. The event begins at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Apple should bring Mac features to iPads today

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I hope to see Apple bring some of the software features from MacBooks to iPads today.

The latest Macs and iPad Pros run on the same M1 processor, so there's enough power on the high-end iPads for running apps in multiple windows, like you would on a traditional computer, and support for using an external display for any app.

A report from Bloomberg over the weekend suggested we'll at least see improvements to iPad multitasking, so it seems like my wish is at least plausible.

Apple has so far said it sees iPads and Macs as totally different devices with different use cases, so I don't expect a complete merge of the operating systems. -- Todd Haselton

The Apple-developer love fest is over

In normal times, WWDC is a love fest between Apple and the developers who keep its massively profitable App Store chugging along.

But this year is going to be different. The disputes over App Store fees between Apple and big-name developers like Spotify have spilled into the public view in recent months. That's especially apparent with the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games. The two companies went through a three-week trial last month, and the judge's decision in the case could alter the power dynamics between Apple and app developers.

In the past, developers remained quiet about their complaints with Apple's App Store rules, lest they draw the ire of Tim Cook and company and risk their access to the App Store. But thanks to groups like the Coalition for App Fairness and the overall anti-Big Tech sentiment in Western governments, developers now feel emboldened to make their complaints known.

I'm most interested to see how Apple uses this year's WWDC to highlight the benefits it can offer developers while still protecting one of its massive profit centers, the App Store. -- Steve Kovach