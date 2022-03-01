Apple Halts Product Sales in Russia

Apple has stopped selling its products on its Apple store in Russia, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

"We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

Apple's suspension of sales in Russia on Tuesday highlights the challenges that American companies face during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Companies face challenges with logistics, the falling value of the Russian ruble, and getting Russian customers to pay after Western credit card services were limited in the country.

Last week, Dell said it suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia. Nike also stopped selling products in Russia, according to a message posted on the company's website. Ford suspended joint venture operations in Russia, it said on Tuesday.