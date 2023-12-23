Apple executives Johny Srouji and John Ternus speak about Apple's growing chip business — full interview

In November, CNBC visited Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, to get a look inside one of the company's many chip labs. CNBC also got a rare chance to talk with the senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, and Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, John Ternus, about the company's push into the complex business of custom semiconductor development, which is also being pursued by Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Tesla.

Unlike traditional chipmakers such as Nvidia and Intel, Apple is not making silicon for other companies.

"Because we're not really selling chips outside, we focus on the product," Johny Srouji said. "That gives us freedom to optimize, and the scalable architecture lets us reuse pieces between different products."

Watch the full interview to hear the executives speak about AI, its latest A17 Pro chip, working with manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and more.

