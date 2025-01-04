Amit Yoran, chair and CEO of cybersecurity firm Tenable, dies unexpectedly after cancer battle

Tenable CEO Amit Yoran died on Friday, the company confirmed in a statement.

Yoran, 54, was on a brief medical leave as he battled cancer.

Amit Yoran, who ushered cybersecurity company Tenable into the public market as chief executive, died on Friday. He was 54.

Yoran's passing was confirmed by Tenable in a Saturday press release. While the company said his death was unexpected, Yoran went on medical leave early last month as he battled cancer.

Funeral details have not yet been announced, the company said on Saturday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Yoran took the helm of Tenable in 2016, his latest leadership role in the cybersecurity field. He previously served as president of RSA Security from 2014 to 2016. Yoran founded and led NetWitness as CEO between 2006 and 2011 before it was acquired by RSA, according to his LinkedIn page.

His decadeslong career in cybersecurity also included government and nonprofit work. Yoran was National Cybersecurity Director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2003 to 2004. He sat on the board of the Center for Internet Security since 2019.

Two years into Yoran's tenure, Tenable went public on the Nasdaq. At the time, the IPO was seen as a success story for cybersecurity companies on Wall Street.

Yoran called the company's focus on the vulnerabilities of businesses' technology as unique in the market, while also noting its successful shift to a subscription model. By 2018, Yoran said, more than half of Fortune 500 companies were Tenable customers.

"We've become one of the most trusted and beloved brands in cybersecurity," he told CNBC at the time of Tenable's IPO. "Only the best and highest-performing private companies have the opportunity to go public. And that gives us a spot on a much larger stage to be able to tell our story."

Tenable CFO Steve Vintz and Chief Operating Officer Mark Thurmond have acted as co-CEOs since Yoran went on medical leave in December. They will continue sharing the role while its board of directors looks for a permanent successor, the company said.

Yoran had expected his leave to last only a few months and said his condition was a "treatable situation," according to a note to employees published on his LinkedIn page. He had "complete trust" in Vintz and Thurmond to lead the company in his absence.

"We have much to do and there is no time to waste," Yoran wrote. "As I take a brief pause to prioritize my health, I will stay as connected as I can while giving myself the space to heal fully. I am deeply grateful for each of you, not only for the dedication you bring to your work but for the sense of community we've built together."

Yoran was also the chair of Tenable's board, a position that now will be held by Art Coviello, the company's lead independent director. In a statement, Coviello called Yoran an "extraordinary" leader, colleague and friend.

"His passion for cybersecurity, his strategic vision, and his ability to inspire those around him have shaped Tenable's culture and mission," Coviello said. "His legacy will continue to guide us as we move forward."