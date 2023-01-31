Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Americans Would Pay Over $27,000 to Be Rid of Insomnia Forever, New Survey Finds

By Renée Onque,CNBC

Source: Envato Elements

Can you imagine simply writing a check and being rid of health conditions like Covid-19, acne and insomnia forever? More than 3,000 Americans were asked to do just that, in a recent poll conducted by Assurance IQ, a company that helps people secure insurance and loans.

The survey asked respondents — which included people from across 44 states of different ages and gender identities — to put a price tag on how much they'd be willing to spend to avoid certain health ailments for the rest of their lives. 

Across the board, people in most states were willing to spend the highest amount to get a good night's sleep. Respondents said they would pay an average of $27,418 to no longer suffer from insomnia.

Some states were outliers, including residents of Hawaii and Iowa, who were willing to pay the most money to avoid acne forever. And those from Pennsylvania say they'd spend as much as $60,918 to never have allergies again.

Here's the full list of different conditions that Americans across the country would be willing to pay to never deal with again, and how much they'd be willing to spend.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The average price Americans would pay to avoid these health conditions forever

  1. Insomnia: $27,418
  2. Allergies: $13,901
  3. Covid-19: $13,593
  4. Stomach-aches or cramps: $12,137
  5. Acne or pimples: $11,219
  6. Throwing up: $10,373

Honorable Mentions (Under $10,000):

  • Migraines or intense headaches: $9,324
  • Hangovers: $3,298

When asked what they would sacrifice to never have Covid-19 or a hangover again, the top responses from Americans were brunch, coffee, Netflix, fast food, social media and the beach.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Fed Expected to Slow Rate Hiking to a Quarter Point But Will Stay Unrelenting in Inflation Battle

news 32 mins ago

AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1

Some people were even willing to forfeit their passport and internet to avoid the conditions.

And considering the average monthly rent payment for Americans is $1,163, per the U.S. Census Bureau, "many people across the country are so sick of COVID-19 that they are willing to fork over a year's worth of rent to gain complete immunity to the virus," the survey says.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us