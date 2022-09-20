Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

American Airlines Will Add New Premium Suites in 2024 in Race for High-Paying Travelers

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

TKTKTK
  • American will add suites with sliding doors to new 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus XLRs.
  • The carrier will also retrofit some older Boeing 777s with the suites, which debut in 2024.
  • The changes mark the end of American's Flagship First product for longer-haul flights.

American Airlines on Tuesday unveiled new suites for some of its longest-range planes, a bid to chase high-paying customers as travel demand returns.

The new suites, which will feature lie-flat seats and a sliding door for privacy, will debut in 2024 and will mark the end of American's Flagship First class, its top-tier offering on many international and other longer-haul flights.

The initiative is the latest effort by an airline to add more seats for travelers willing to pay a higher price for more comfort on board. Major U.S. airline executives have recently said that leisure travelers are shelling out more for more premium seats.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Airlines have been shrinking or phasing out first-class cabins for years so they can fit in revamped business-class seats and premium economy sections.

Rows of American Airlines' new Flagship Suites
TKTK
Rows of American Airlines' new Flagship Suites

Fort Worth, Texas-based American said premium seats on its long-haul aircraft will grow by more than 45% by 2026.

Money Report

Business 33 mins ago

Beyond Meat Suspends Operating Chief After Arrest for Allegedly Biting Man's Nose

Business 40 mins ago

Trump-Linked SPAC Faces New Pressure From Investors as Merger Hangs in the Balance

The new Boeing 787-9 planes will have 51 of the suites, plus 32 premium economy seats. The carrier is also planning to retrofit its 777-300ER planes to include 70 suites and 44 premium economy suites.

New Airbus A321XLR's will have 20 suites and 12 premium economy seats, American said.

American Airlines seat for its new Flagship Suite seats
TKTK
American Airlines seat for its new Flagship Suite seats

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us