Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

American Airlines temporarily grounded U.S. flights because of technical glitch

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

American Airlines planes sit by their gates at the Miami International Airport on October 25, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • American briefly grounded U.S. flights on Tuesday.
  • The carrier cited a technical problem but didn't elaborate.
  • By 7:55 a.m. ET the ground stop was lifted and flights and bags were boarded.

American Airlines grounded flights nationwide Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, snarling travel during what carriers expect to be a period of record demand for the holidays.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

By 7:55 a.m. ET, the ground stop had been lifted, however, an American Airlines spokeswoman told CNBC. The ground stop lasted for roughly one hour.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning," a spokeswoman said. "Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

American said the issue stemmed from a platform provided by a third party.

"That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed," the carrier said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning."

The Federal Aviation Administration said American had requested the ground stop

Money Report

News 19 mins ago

Tech billionaire shares his 5-word piece of advice for a successful future: ‘I get up every morning' with it in mind

News 34 mins ago

The polite way to gift cash this holiday season, according to etiquette pros—you can even use Venmo

Airlines routinely request ground stops, which hold flights at origin, so that destination airports aren't overwhelmed by flights with nowhere to park when there are disruptions. In addition to technical problems, ground stops are put in place for thunderstorms and other severe weather.

Correction: The ground stop was issued Tuesday. An earlier version misstated the timing.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us