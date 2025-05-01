Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Amazon's ad business grew 19% in first quarter, topping estimates

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

A woman cleans the store window of the Amazon house after activists sprayed paint on its logo during a protest on the opening day of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20, 2025.
Yves Herman | Reuters
  • Revenue in Amazon's online ad business rose 19% to $13.92 billion.
  • Amazon has emerged as a force in digital advertising, trailing only Meta and Google in the U.S.


Amazon reported a 19% increase in online ad revenue in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ad sales climbed to $13.92 billion, while analysts on average were expecting $13.74 billion, according to StreetAccount.

The numbers were contained in Amazon's first-quarter earnings report. The company reported total first-quarter sales of $155.67 billion, compared to Wall Street projections of $155.04 billion.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Although Amazon's online ad business represents a fraction of overall sales, it has emerged in recent years to become the third-biggest platform in the global digital advertising market, behind only Alphabet and Meta.

Online advertising is a particular area of focus for investors due to economic uncertainty and increasing tensions between the U.S. and China over trade. While President Donald Trump's China tariffs will likely affect Amazon's core retail business, the company's online ad unit could also feel some pain.

So far, tech companies with online ad businesses have reported solid first-quarter earnings, but warned of potentially tougher times later in the year.


Meta reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings this week, but said ad sales in the Asia-Pacific region came in at $8.22 billion for the quarter, trailing analysts' estimates of $8.42 billion.

Money Report

News 45 mins ago

Block shares plunge 15% as company takes ‘cautious stance,' issues weak guidance for year

News 50 mins ago

Amazon falls short on cloud revenue for third straight quarter

The company's finance chief Susan Li said during an earnings call that "Asia-based e-commerce exporters" have slowed their online ad spending likely due to the de minimis trade loophole ending this Friday.

When Alphabet reported first-quarter earnings last Thursday, it revealed that ad sales grew 8.5% year over year to $66.89 billion and YouTube ad revenue increased 10% to $8.93 billion. But Alphabet executives told analysts that it expects headwinds to its Asia-Pacific-focused advertising business.

Snap on Tuesday said it had "experienced headwinds to start the current quarter," which resulted in the company saying it would not provide guidance.

Last week, Microsoft reported its latest quarterly earnings and said search and news advertising sales, minus payments to its affiliates, grew 15% year over year to $449 million.

Reddit also reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat on sales and guidance. The company's first-quarter sales soared 61% year over year to $392 million.

Although Reddit's second-quarter guidance topped analysts' projections, CEO Steve Huffman said there is some economic shakiness.

"Ever-shifting macro environments like these create both challenges and opportunities," Huffman wrote in a letter to shareholders. "We've grown through challenging times before — people need connection and information just as much in uncertain times."

Pinterest reports earnings on May 8.

WATCH: Meta rallies on Q1 earnings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us