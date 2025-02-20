Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Amazon surpasses Walmart in revenue for the first time

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center in New York City on Nov. 30, 2022.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • Amazon leapfrogged Walmart in quarterly sales for the first time.
  • Walmart reported $180.5 billion in sales during the most recent quarter while Amazon reeled in $187.8 billion.
  • Walmart still leads the way in annual sales, though Amazon is gaining ground.

Amazon has dethroned Walmart in quarterly revenue for the first time ever.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Amazon said earlier this month that it brought in $187.8 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter. That beat Walmart's sales for the period, which came in at $180.5 billion, the company reported on Thursday.

Since 2012, Walmart has held the distinction of being the top revenue generator each quarter, a title it gained after overtaking oil giant Exxon Mobil.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Walmart still leads the way in annual sales, though Amazon is gaining ground. Walmart is projected to reel in $708.7 billion in the fiscal year ahead while Amazon's full-year revenue for 2025 is expected to reach $700.8 billion, according to FactSet.

Amazon's core retail unit remains its biggest revenue generator, but its top line is also being fueled by its massive cloud computing, advertising and seller services businesses. Third-party seller services, which includes commissions and fees collected by Amazon on fulfillment and shipping, advertising and customer support, accounted for 24.5% of the company's total sales last year. Amazon Web Services was responsible for nearly 17%.

Walmart has looked to its chief rival for ways to sustain sales growth. The company operates a third-party marketplace and offers sellers fulfillment services, although both businesses are a fraction of the size of Amazon's. Walmart has also launched an advertising business and a loyalty program for shoppers, called Walmart+, that competes with Amazon Prime.

Money Report

News 29 mins ago

The average adult makes 35,000 decisions a day: Here's how to avoid ‘choice overload,' from the authors of ‘Out of Your Mind'

News 39 mins ago

How AI makes some side hustles easier and more lucrative: It can ‘save time and generate revenue,' expert says

— CNBC's Robert Hum contributed to this report.

WATCH: Walmart earnings still support bull thesis, says UBS' Michael Lasser

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us